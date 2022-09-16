The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Middle East Iran News

Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei 'gravely ill,' underwent surgery - report

He was suffering from extreme stomach pains and high fever and is under the supervision of doctors, The New York Times reported.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 16, 2022 21:43
IRAN’S SUPREME Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei gestures, marking the 33rd anniversary of the death of the leader of the 1979 Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, Tehran, in June. (photo credit: Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader/West Asia News Agency/Reuters)
IRAN’S SUPREME Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei gestures, marking the 33rd anniversary of the death of the leader of the 1979 Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, Tehran, in June.
(photo credit: Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader/West Asia News Agency/Reuters)

Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has fallen "gravely ill" with his situation considered to be critical last week, The New York Times reported on Friday evening.

However, he has since improved and is resting after undergoing surgery, the report added.

He was suffering from extreme stomach pains and high fever and is under the supervision of doctors, NYT said, citing four people close to the 83-year-old dictator.

Khameini's office reportedly canceled all of his meetings scheduled for last week as his health deteriorated.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei attends a meeting via video conference with people from East Azarbaijan in Tehran, Iran, February 17, 2022. (credit: Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader/West Asia News Agency/Reuters) Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei attends a meeting via video conference with people from East Azarbaijan in Tehran, Iran, February 17, 2022. (credit: Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader/West Asia News Agency/Reuters)

Khamenei ill as Iran nuclear talks falter

The report of the Iranian leader's worsening situation comes as the Islamic Republic's hopes to finalize the revival of the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) were all but dashed by the United States and Western powers due to the distance between the two parties during negotiations.

Last week, France, Germany and the UK criticized Iran's conduct in the talks, saying Iran "continues to escalate its nuclear program way beyond any plausible civilian justification." 

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said that the statement was "not constructive," accusing Europe of "taking a step in the direction of Israel, which wants the nuclear talks to fail."



Tags Iran health ayatollah ali khamenei Islamic Republic
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Scientists find COVID-19 antibodies that can make boosters unnecessary

The COVID-19 vaccine (illustrative).
2

Is there evidence of an Iran-Russia drone war on Ukraine? - analysis

A part of an unmanned aerial vehicle, what Ukrainian military authorities described as an Iranian made suicide drone Shahed-136 and which was shot down near the town of Kupiansk, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, is seen in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, in this handout picture released September 13, 2022
3

Why did Queen Elizabeth II never come visit Israel? - comment

Lord Rabbi Sacks with Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace
4

Russia gives up key northeast towns as Ukrainian forces advance

A man stands next to a business and entertainment centre heavily damaged by a Russian military strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv, Ukraine September 9, 2022
5

Britain's King Charles III is a problem for the Palestinians - opinion

KING CHARLES III, as the Prince of Wales, meets with Palestinian Authority head Mahmoud Abbas in Bethlehem, 2020.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by