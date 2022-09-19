The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Middle East Iran News

Iranian protests against the regime's brutality hit third night

Protests began in the Kurdish region of Iran, some Kurds suspect that the murder of Amini was linked to the abuse of Kurdish minorities in general.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Published: SEPTEMBER 19, 2022 22:31

Updated: SEPTEMBER 19, 2022 22:37
People protest outside Tehran's Amirkabir University of Technology following death of a woman in custody, in Tehran, Iran September 19, 2022 in this still image taken from a video obtained by REUTERS (photo credit: REUTERS)
People protest outside Tehran's Amirkabir University of Technology following death of a woman in custody, in Tehran, Iran September 19, 2022 in this still image taken from a video obtained by REUTERS
(photo credit: REUTERS)

Demonstrations have carried on into their third straight night as Iranians protest police abuses against women. The protests come in the wake of the killing of Mahsa Amini, a woman who was detained by Iran’s “morality” police while on a trip to Tehran with her family.

Reports in the Kurdistan region of Iran, a region in the northwest, say that civil society organizations have called for a general strike “against the torture and murder of Jina Mahsa Amini by Iranian forces.” 

Various Kurdish groups have supported the protesters. The young woman was detained last Tuesday and fell into a coma after being beaten by police, according to Iranian reports.

She was detained because Iran has thuggish theocratic “morality” police who are known to terrorize women and accuse them of not covering their hair to the standards the regime requires.  

She was taken to a police station where she later was reported to have fainted and was taken to the hospital. The police claimed she had heart failure, but the family alleges that she was tortured and had a brain hemorrhage.

Her death was confirmed on Friday and authorities in Iran have recognized that the murder of a young woman by police will anger locals. The authorities have tried to excuse and justify the death of Amini, they have even appeared to admit mistakes, but the anger of average people has poured out onto the streets.

Kurds take to the streets of Iran

Protests began in the Kurdish region of Iran, some Kurds suspect that the murder of Amini was linked to the abuse of Kurdish minorities in general.

This is because the Kurdish region has its own culture and the regime treats Kurds differently than Persians in Tehran. Protests have taken place in Urmia, Kermanshah, Saqqez, Ilam and Sanandaj, according to Iranian reports.

In the Kurdistan autonomous region of Iraq, Kurdistan Democratic Party President (KDP) President Masoud Barzani on Monday held a phone call with the family of Mahsa (Zhina) Amini, according to Kurdistan24 (K24).

“President Barzani expressed his condolences to the family of the 22-year-old Kurdish girl, wishing them peace and strength in this difficult time, a statement from the Kurdish leader’s office read,” K24 said.

He hoped that justice would be served. The report said that “Amini was violently arrested by the morality police last week when she was on a family trip to the capital Tehran."

"She was later admitted to a hospital, where she spent three days in a coma while in police custody. Reports quickly emerged her death was due to a hit she inflicted as a result of the arrest. The government denied it, saying she died due to a heart attack. Amini’s mother refused she had suffered any underlying condition previously.”

K24 also reported that a “coordinated strike took place in cities in Iranian Kurdistan in response to the earlier suspicious death of the 22-year-old Kurdish woman, Mahsa (Zhina) Amini who died after she was arrested by the morality police for not covering up properly….Videos posted by activists show that there were shop owners closed their shops in the cities of Saqqiz, Mariwan, Sine (Sanandaj), Bane, Dewilan, Bokan, Mahabad, Sardasht, Shino, and Ciwanro in protest.”

“Coordinated strike took place in cities in Iranian Kurdistan in response to the earlier suspicious death of the 22-year-old Kurdish woman, Mahsa (Zhina) Amini who died after she was arrested by the morality police for not covering up properly….Videos posted by activists show that there were shop owners closed their shops in the cities of Saqqiz, Mariwan, Sine (Sanandaj), Bane, Dewilan, Bokan, Mahabad, Sardasht, Shino, and Ciwanro in protest.”

K24

Iran uses life fire against protesters

Iran has moved to crush the protests. Video posted online shows live fire being used against protesters and police beating a woman. Internet access has been cut off or reduced in cities where the protests are ongoing. NetBlocks confirmed the lack of internet access in Sanandaj.

Security forces have been accused of shooting a child as part of their crackdown and videos have emerged showing women removing their headscarves to protest the regime.

Protesters have taken down the Iran regime flag in Saqqez, where the protests began days ago. Some Kurdish websites refer to the Iranian regime as “occupiers” of this region.

Many Kurdish political parties and rebel groups have resisted the regime for decades; including the group PDKI and PJAK. There are many Kurdish groups active in the area that oppose the regime. The question is now whether the protests will grow outside the Kurdish regions and western regions of Iran.  

The Iranian regime leader Ebrahim Raisi is visiting the UN this week. He recently was given an interview with CBS 60 Minutes where he questioned the Holocaust.

It does not appear the Iranian regime leader was questioned about human rights abuses, the murder of women who don’t wear hijabs, or the abuses of minorities.

The Iranian regime in the past has critiqued the US for police violence, such as in the aftermath of the killing of George Floyd. It is unclear if the regime has been asked about its own role in murdering women such as Amini.   



Tags Iran protests women police Tehran iran protests
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Britain's King Charles III is a problem for the Palestinians - opinion

KING CHARLES III, as the Prince of Wales, meets with Palestinian Authority head Mahmoud Abbas in Bethlehem, 2020.
2

Who was the IDF soldier killed near Jenin - and how were the terrorists caught?

Maj. Bar Falah, Deputy Commander of the Reconnaissance Battalion was killed overnight by Palestinian gunmen near Jenin.
3

Is there evidence of an Iran-Russia drone war on Ukraine? - analysis

A part of an unmanned aerial vehicle, what Ukrainian military authorities described as an Iranian made suicide drone Shahed-136 and which was shot down near the town of Kupiansk, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, is seen in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, in this handout picture released September 13, 2022
4

Why has Israel escalated its attacks against Iranian targets in Syria?

Illustrative image of an airstrike.
5

Donald Trump offered Israel's West Bank to Jordan's King Abdullah in 2018 - report

Trump and Abdullah
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by