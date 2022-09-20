The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Middle East Iran News

How has the internet reacted to the death of Mahsa Amini?

The official Twitter account of the State of Israel recently issued a response to the death of Mahsa Amini at the hand of the Guidance Patrol of Iran for wearing her Hijab incorrectly.

By SARA WEINSTEIN
Published: SEPTEMBER 20, 2022 14:00

Updated: SEPTEMBER 20, 2022 14:05
Women shop at a street in Tehran, Iran, November 29, 2021. (photo credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)
Women shop at a street in Tehran, Iran, November 29, 2021.
(photo credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)

The official Twitter account of the State of Israel recently issued a response to the death of Iranian woman Mahsa Amini at the hand of the Guidance Patrol of the Islamic Republic of Iran for wearing her Hijab incorrectly. 

“The world must speak out against the brutality of the Iranian Regime,” wrote the account. 

Arrested for not complying with Iran’s strict rules for head coverings on women, 22-year-old Amini ended up in the hospital after the police claimed she had a heart attack. The police denied allegations that she was physically abused despite released footage showing her falling over after getting up from her seat to speak to a police officer. Shown next is her being carried away on a stretcher. 

The Amini family reported no history of heart disease and claimed that security officials have not yet let them see her autopsy report. They also requested that the family bury her in the middle of the night to keep her death quiet.

Iran protest woman shouts 248.88 (credit: AP)Iran protest woman shouts 248.88 (credit: AP)

Amini’s death has sparked outrage as Saeed Dehghan, a well-known Iranian lawyer, called her death a “murder.” Dehghan further explains that Amini hit her head which caused her skill to fracture. 

Iran and their strict rules against women

Sadly, this is not the first time the Islamic Republic in Iran’s strict laws has resulted in conflict and outrage. Women are obligated to wear clothes that disguise their figures and to cover their hair under Islamic law. Women's rights are restricted in Iran, so much so that women are forbidden from watching men’s sports in stadiums. The government elicits strict punishment on women who stick up for themselves. Recently, morality police in Iran have been criticized for increased enforcement of women due to a wave of protests where women publicly removed their hijabs in 2017. It is clear that Iranian law is in dire need of improvement. 

At the risk of being beaten or killed by security forces, antigovernment protests led mostly by women began on Monday in response to Amini’s death. In some protests, similar to those in 2017, women removed their head coverings and waved them around in open disobedience. 

Protests in Tehran included men and women who chanted, “we will fight and take our country back.” Videos shared on social media show security firing gunshots and water cannons and chasing and beating protestors. 

Furthermore, many protests have targeted Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the supreme leader, who is the center of the regime. Protesters in the northern city of Rasht chanted “death to the dictator” and “death to the oppressor, be it the shah or the supreme leader.” 

It is unknown whether or not justice will be served as protests like these in the past have been oppressed by security forces through harming, killing, and arresting protestors. 

Rightfully, President Ebrahim Raisi has ordered an investigation into Amini’s death. However, this doesn't excuse his recent actions such as his denial of the Holocaust and request for research to verify its authenticity. 

Protests have begun in Israel as people are burning hijabs in different places throughout the country. Israel highly condemns the brutality of the Iranian Regime, as seen through their Twitter post and these protests.



Tags Iran protests iranian president hijab iran protests iranian women Iran Headline
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Britain's King Charles III is a problem for the Palestinians - opinion

KING CHARLES III, as the Prince of Wales, meets with Palestinian Authority head Mahmoud Abbas in Bethlehem, 2020.
2

Who was the IDF soldier killed near Jenin - and how were the terrorists caught?

Maj. Bar Falah, Deputy Commander of the Reconnaissance Battalion was killed overnight by Palestinian gunmen near Jenin.
3

Is there evidence of an Iran-Russia drone war on Ukraine? - analysis

A part of an unmanned aerial vehicle, what Ukrainian military authorities described as an Iranian made suicide drone Shahed-136 and which was shot down near the town of Kupiansk, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, is seen in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, in this handout picture released September 13, 2022
4

Why has Israel escalated its attacks against Iranian targets in Syria?

Illustrative image of an airstrike.
5

Donald Trump offered Israel's West Bank to Jordan's King Abdullah in 2018 - report

Trump and Abdullah
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by