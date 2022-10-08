The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Iran rights group says security forces fire at protesters in Kurdish cities

Security forces in Iran continue to attack Kurdish cities amidst protests amidst rising internal tensions.

By REUTERS
Published: OCTOBER 8, 2022 13:40
A demonstrator displays an image of Iranian Kurdish woman Mahsa (Zhina) Amini, at a protest following her death, outside the Wilshire Federal Building in Los Angeles, California, US, September 22, 2022 (photo credit: REUTERS/BING GUAN)
A demonstrator displays an image of Iranian Kurdish woman Mahsa (Zhina) Amini, at a protest following her death, outside the Wilshire Federal Building in Los Angeles, California, US, September 22, 2022
(photo credit: REUTERS/BING GUAN)

An Iranian human rights group said on Saturday that Iranian security forces were shooting at protesters in two Kurdish cities.

"Security forces are shooting at the protesters in Sanandaj and Saqqez," said the Iranian human rights group Hengaw. It said riot police were also using tear gas.

Are attacks limited to specific areas?

The widely followed Tavsir1500 Twitter account also reported shootings at protesters in the two northwestern Kurdish cities.

Rights groups say more than 150 people have been killed, hundreds injured and thousands arrested by security forces confronting protests which erupted after last month's death in custody of Mahsa Amini, a young woman from Saqez who had been arrested for "inappropriate attire."



