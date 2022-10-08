Protests erupting across Iran

Widespread protests are taking place across Iran. Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi visited a university campus in Tehran and was greeted by the female students there chanting "get lost." Raisi then later condemned the protesters that are enraged by the deaths of Mahsa Amini and the other women.

A university student told Reuters, "They can kill us, arrest us, but we will not remain silent anymore. Our classmates are in jail. How can we remain silent?"

A human rights group said that other Iranians protesting braved bullets and tear gas early Saturday afternoon.

Iranian security forces have been shooting at protestors in two Kurdish cities as well. "Security forces are shooting at the protestors in Sanandaj and Saqqez," Iranian human rights group Hengaw said. They also said that the riot police were using tear gas.

Human rights groups across Iran have said that over 150 people have been killed, hundreds injured and thousands arrested by security forces confronting the protests.