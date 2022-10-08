The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Protests erupting across Iran

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: OCTOBER 8, 2022 21:58
FILE PHOTO: Protesters shout slogans during a demonstration following the death of Mahsa Amini in Iran, in Istanbul, Turkey, October 2, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/Dilara Senkaya/File Photo)
(photo credit: REUTERS/Dilara Senkaya/File Photo)

Widespread protests are taking place across Iran. Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi visited a university campus in Tehran and was greeted by the female students there chanting "get lost." Raisi then later condemned the protesters that are enraged by the deaths of Mahsa Amini and the other women.

A university student told Reuters, "They can kill us, arrest us, but we will not remain silent anymore. Our classmates are in jail. How can we remain silent?"

A human rights group said that other Iranians protesting braved bullets and tear gas early Saturday afternoon.

Iranian security forces have been shooting at protestors in two Kurdish cities as well. "Security forces are shooting at the protestors in Sanandaj and Saqqez," Iranian human rights group Hengaw said. They also said that the riot police were using tear gas.

Human rights groups across Iran have said that over 150 people have been killed, hundreds injured and thousands arrested by security forces confronting the protests.

People demonstrate during a protest against the Islamic regime of Iran following the death of Mahsa Amini, in central London, Britain, October 8, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/HENRY NICHOLLS)People demonstrate during a protest against the Islamic regime of Iran following the death of Mahsa Amini, in central London, Britain, October 8, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/HENRY NICHOLLS)


Tags Iran Tehran kurdistan iran protests Ebrahim Raisi
