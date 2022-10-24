The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Middle East Iran News

Iran thinks it beat 'Zionists,' US hegemony in Lebanon maritime deal - analysis

The maritime deal between Israel and Lebanon is a major development and Iran sees this as the “strength of the resistance front in restoring Lebanon's maritime rights.”

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Published: OCTOBER 24, 2022 15:20
AN ISRAELI military observation tower overlooking the Mediterranean Sea and part of the maritime border with Lebanon, is seen near Rosh Hanikra. (Ammar Awad/Reuters) (photo credit: REUTERS)
AN ISRAELI military observation tower overlooking the Mediterranean Sea and part of the maritime border with Lebanon, is seen near Rosh Hanikra. (Ammar Awad/Reuters)
(photo credit: REUTERS)

Iran has announced a new “resistance” strategy regarding energy resources in the region. This is according to an article in the pro-regime Tasnim news.

The article matters because it shows how Iran is trying to sell, or interpret, the maritime deal between Israel and Lebanon.

“Lebanon was able to pull its maritime wealth out of the clutches of the Zionists due to the efforts of the resistance,” the report says. 

Iran, Lebanon, Yemen and success

Iran connects the success in Lebanon, where the Iranian-backed terrorist groups Hezbollah occupies southern Lebanon; to Iran’s success in Yemen where the Houthis have ended a ceasefire deal with Saudi Arabia and look ready to escalate. The Houthi escalation could foreshadow moves by Hezbollah. Iran says “[with the] Yemen's drone warning a few days ago to the Saudi-American coalition about the looting of Yemeni oil, a new phase of dealing with looting in the region has begun.”  

Iran, via its pro-regime media, says that “the energy issue has always been one of the basic components of the American foreign policy, and since the discovery of oil in the Middle East, especially in Saudi Arabia, the US has been coveting the energy resources buried in this region, and the American oil companies Middle East oil, including the oil resources of the Saudis, have been considered as the source of their wealth. After World War II, the United States, under the pretext of supporting the security of the Middle East countries, including the Arab countries, has been continuously looting their oil wealth.” 

Iranian flag flies in front of the UN office building, housing IAEA headquarters, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Vienna, Austria, May 24, 2021. (credit: LISI NIESNER/ REUTERS)Iranian flag flies in front of the UN office building, housing IAEA headquarters, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Vienna, Austria, May 24, 2021. (credit: LISI NIESNER/ REUTERS)

Iran believes the US wants to dominate energy resources and that this is why the US built bases in the region. Now Iran is focusing on the energy crisis in Europe that was created by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The Nord Stream pipelines have been damaged and Turkey may become a gas hub linking Russia to Europe. Iran wants to be involved as well. Iran is also closely monitoring OPEC production cuts and also Saudi-US relations. Iran wants to sabotage Riyadh-Washington ties.

“The United States is changing its strategic focus from the Middle East to the Asia-Pacific region, in such a background, the countries of the Middle East can no longer rely on geopolitical protection as before.” Iran is thus empowered and it may escalate its threats; judging the US to be leaving the region and judging US-backed countries to be weak.   

According to the report, the maritime deal between Israel and Lebanon is a major development and Iran sees this as the “strength of the resistance front in restoring Lebanon's maritime rights.” Thus Iran believes threats have secured it what it wants off the coast of Lebanon “by taking back its oil and gas wealth from the occupying Zionist regime in the Mediterranean Sea, due to the decisive positions of Hezbollah and [Hezbollah leader] Hassan Nasrallah, Lebanon made the American-Zionist axis no longer able to continue looting Lebanon's energy resources for export to America and Europe.”

Iran expects the agreement to be finalized next week. “Lebanon, away from the American interventions, can independently use its maritime resources for solve economic and financial crisis.”

Iran believes there has been a “fundamental change in the strategy of the United States in looting the region's wealth,” and Iran’s regime appears to believe that this has led to confrontation of the US in the region and that it is a preview of how the US tried to extend its “hegemony” to the region. However, Tehran seems to think the US has failed in this endeavor.  



Tags Hezbollah Iran Lebanon Middle East energy gas Israel-Lebanon border
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

10 Iranians killed in Ukrainian strikes - report

Members of a special IRGC force attend a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran, April 29, 2022.
2

New app lets civilians help shoot down drones and missiles in Ukraine

An Iranian Shahed 171 drone dropping a bomb as part of a military exercise in the Gulf, in Iran
3

Only one in a 1,000 people can fully see this optical illusion

Moving the image dissociates circle and background
4

After 'Ben Shapiro gets gassed' joke, YouTuber's account suspended

Ben Shapiro
5

Why the Golden Age for Jews in America is coming to an end -opinion

Is the Golden Age for Jews in America is coming to its end
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by