Iran protests: IRGC colonel, Basij militant killed in Zahedan

Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Colonel Mehdi Molashahi and Basij militant Javad Kikha were shot and killed by unidentified persons in Zahedan on Tuesday afternoon, as anti-government protests continued in the area and throughout Iran.

The IRGC and other Iranian security forces brutally cracked down on protesters in Zahedan in recent weeks, killing over 80 people, according to human rights organizations.

On September 30, large clashes which became known as "Bloody Friday" broke out between Sunni protesters and Iranian security forces in Zahedan after the Iranian forces fired on worshippers during Friday prayers.

Multiple members of the paramilitary Basij forces and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) were killed in the clashes, with Iranian state media claiming "separatist forces" had attacked an Iranian base in the area.

A man gestures during a protest over the death of Mahsa Amini, a woman who died after being arrested by the Islamic republic's ''morality police'', in Tehran, Iran September 19, 2022. (credit: WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)

Five weeks after Mahsa Amini's death, protests continue

Protests were reported throughout Iran on Tuesday, over five weeks after Mahsa Amini was killed by Iranian Morality Police.

University students protested in Qom, Ahvaz, Tehran, Damghan, Mashhad, Hamedan, Shahrekord, Karaj and Kerman, among other locations.

Male and female students sat and eat lunch together, which is usually prohibited in Iranian universities.

On Wednesday, Iranians will mark 40 days since Amini's death, an important marker in Shi'ite mourning rituals. Largescale protests are expected throughout the country.