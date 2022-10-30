The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Iran regime forces crack down on student protesters after IRGC threat

IRGC commander Hossein Salami warned "today is the end of the riots" and told students not to go out to the streets anymore.

By TZVI JOFFRE
Published: OCTOBER 30, 2022 01:13
Iranian protesters stand in public without hijab, October 2022 (photo credit: 1500tasvir)
Iranian protesters stand in public without hijab, October 2022
(photo credit: 1500tasvir)

Iranian forces cracked down on student protesters on Saturday night, shooting at and arresting many, just hours after the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) threatened young protesters.

Widespread protests were reported both inside and outside of universities in Tehran, Mashhad, Isfahan, Arak, Ahvaz, Piranshahr, Sanandaj, Marivan and Astara, among other locations.

Social media accounts covering the protests reported that security forces had surrounded multiple campuses in Tehran and Mashhad and were firing towards and arresting students.

Footage from Mashhad showed security forces firing at unarmed protesters. In one video, a series of gunshots and an explosion could be heard as a woman shouted to a fleeing protester to run or the Basij forces would kill him.

Shots fired during a protest in Mashhad, Iran, October 30, 2022 (Credit: 1500tasvir)

Another video showed a crowd of protesting students in Mashhad running as they were attacked by security forces.

A photo from the Gohardasht neighborhood of Karaj showed a sniper on a roof operating against protesters.

IRGC commander threatens students

Earlier on Saturday, IRGC commander-in-chief Hossein Salami warned that "today is the end of the riots" and told students not to go out to the streets anymore.

Salami blamed the US and Israel for the riots and claimed that protesting students were being influenced by them.



Tags Iran protests students iran protests IRGC
