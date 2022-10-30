Iran regime forces crack down on student protesters after IRGC threat

Iranian forces cracked down on student protesters on Saturday night, shooting at and arresting many, just hours after the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) threatened young protesters.

Widespread protests were reported both inside and outside of universities in Tehran, Mashhad, Isfahan, Arak, Ahvaz, Piranshahr, Sanandaj, Marivan and Astara, among other locations.

درگیری دانشجوها با حراست در اعتراض به دستگیری ۴ دانشجو در حمله بامداد ۷ آبان ۱۴۰۱ در مقابل سازمان مرکزی دانشگاه تجمع کردن - علوم پزشکی اهواز#مهسا_امینی pic.twitter.com/qPX3Opwtrm — +۱۵۰۰تصویر (@1500tasvir) October 29, 2022

Social media accounts covering the protests reported that security forces had surrounded multiple campuses in Tehran and Mashhad and were firing towards and arresting students.

Footage from Mashhad showed security forces firing at unarmed protesters. In one video, a series of gunshots and an explosion could be heard as a woman shouted to a fleeing protester to run or the Basij forces would kill him.

Shots fired during a protest in Mashhad, Iran, October 30, 2022 (Credit: 1500tasvir)

Another video showed a crowd of protesting students in Mashhad running as they were attacked by security forces.

پیام: دانشگاه آزاد مشهد رو دارن مثل شریف میکنن. میزنن زیر پای بچه‌ها میفتن دستگیر میکنن شوکر زدن درارو بستن کلی آدم با صورتای پوشونده با چفیه ریختن داخل. بچه‌ها داخل دانشگاه گیر کردن صدامون باشین. هفت آبان#مهسا_امینی pic.twitter.com/6MzIbf1Jk9 — +۱۵۰۰تصویر (@1500tasvir) October 29, 2022

A photo from the Gohardasht neighborhood of Karaj showed a sniper on a roof operating against protesters.

تک تیراندازهایی که بالای ساختمانی در فلکه اول گوهردشت مستقر شده بودند.#مهسا_امینی pic.twitter.com/mFXMhIkZws — +۱۵۰۰تصویر (@1500tasvir) October 29, 2022

IRGC commander threatens students

Earlier on Saturday, IRGC commander-in-chief Hossein Salami warned that "today is the end of the riots" and told students not to go out to the streets anymore.

Salami blamed the US and Israel for the riots and claimed that protesting students were being influenced by them.