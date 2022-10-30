The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Iran on verge of policy shift as protests rage for 40 days -analysis

These protests are not about economics or poverty but are geared toward the very underpinnings of the theocratic regime.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Published: OCTOBER 30, 2022 13:28
A demonstrator holds a placard during a protest following the death of Mahsa Amini in Iran, in Berlin, Germany, October, 22, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/CHRISTIAN MANG)
A demonstrator holds a placard during a protest following the death of Mahsa Amini in Iran, in Berlin, Germany, October, 22, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/CHRISTIAN MANG)

Iran has spent forty days since the murder of Jina Mahsa Amini, a Kurdish Iranian woman who was killed by police after being detained for not dressing in a way the Iranian regime demanded.

The killing of Amini set off protests, first in western Iran’s Kurdistan region, and then later throughout the country. There have been some massacres of people, including in the Baloch region of southeast Iran; although the regime has tried to prevent the protests from growing.

In order to prevent the widespread protests from growing the regime has resorted to a complex series of tactics, in general, the regime has tried not to massacre large numbers of people, for fear that this could provoke a major uprising.

This is because the Iranian leadership apparently thinks these protests are different than past protests. These protests are not about economics or poverty but are geared toward the very underpinnings of the theocratic regime.

The regime has sent out riot police, cut off the internet and detained people in attempts to quell the protests. It has also armed police with less lethal weapons, such as paintball guns. Meanwhile, the West has put in place a variety of new sanctions on the regime.

Overall Iran’s government appears to have weathered the storm and is now signaling that it will seek to rein in the protests in the next few weeks. Iran’s President Ibrahim Raisi has said that the government wants to have a discussion about the protests at the universities.

This sounds like conciliatory language. He has said that there are various “narratives,” the use of terms like “discuss” and “narratives” would seem to imply the government is taking the protests seriously and knows that the anger of the people cannot simply be beaten away.

This seems to be a signal to the IRGC that while they may not have been able to intervene as forcefully as they would have liked in the forty-day mourning period, now they feel a free hand. It can also represent a dispute within the regime over the best course of action.

Regime fears the country will unite against them

However, it would be wrong to portray this as meaning there are “moderate” voices within the regime. The leadership today is entirely not moderate, but even its more extreme elements realize the need not to provoke larger uprisings in the Kurdistan, Baloch and other regions of the country. The regime doesn’t want a swath of the country to be provoked and united against it.

Towards that end, it has also sought to downplay the deaths of protesters. For instance, the death of Nika Shahkarami, a 16-year-old teen, who was killed in late September, is another incident that could enable protesters to continue protesting.

CNN noted that “​Iranian authorities claimed Nika’s body was found at the back of a courtyard on the morning of September 21. ​Her mother wasn’t given access to identify her until 8 days later."

CCTV footage released by the authorities timestamped just after midnight ​as September 20 ​became September 21 ​showed the figure of a masked person they said was Nika entering a building ​that was uninhabited, and still under construction in Tehran.

CNN also says that “dozens of videos and eyewitness accounts obtained exclusively by CNN indicate that Nika appears to have been chased and detained by Iranian security forces that night.” Iran’s regime disputes this and is obsessed with disproving the claims.

It’s clear that the regime is worried that every incident where its security forces kill young women could lead to greater protests.

That is why they are so keen to deny what has happened. This is a shift in tactics from the past where the regime would simply suppress protesters or not comment on allegations regarding its brutality.  



