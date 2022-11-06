The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Law Podcast Opinion Archeology Premium Israel Real Estate Coronavirus Food
Jerusalem Post Middle East Iran News

Fire breaks out on Iranian oil pipeline, IRGC office nearby attacked

Oil workers have threatened in recent weeks to "destroy everything they built" in solidarity with protests sweeping the country.

By TZVI JOFFRE
Published: NOVEMBER 6, 2022 18:05
A gas flare on an oil production platform in the Soroush oil fields is seen alongside an Iranian flag in the Persian Gulf, Iran, July 25, 2005 (photo credit: RAHEB HOMAVANDI/REUTERS)
A gas flare on an oil production platform in the Soroush oil fields is seen alongside an Iranian flag in the Persian Gulf, Iran, July 25, 2005
(photo credit: RAHEB HOMAVANDI/REUTERS)

A fire broke out on an oil pipeline in the port city of Bandar Mahshahr in southwestern Iran on Sunday, sparking suspicions of foul play as protests continued to rage across Iran.

Video reportedly from the scene showed a large plume of smoke rising from an area near oil tanks. The fire caused damages, but no casualties were reported, according to IRNA.

The governor of Bandar Mahshahr told IRNA that the fire was contained and that the cause of the incident is under investigation.

While Iranian social media users theorized that the fire could have been caused by sabotage, there were no reports by opposition or regime media indicating that this was the case.

PROTESTS BREAK out in Tehran over the death of Mahsa Amini. (credit: WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY/REUTERS)PROTESTS BREAK out in Tehran over the death of Mahsa Amini. (credit: WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY/REUTERS)

Additionally on Sunday, a military headquarters belonging to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) was targeted by an "attack," with the IRGC officers killing one of the attackers while a second attacker escaped. The IRGC did not provide further details.

Oil workers threaten to launch protests, strikes

In September, the Organizing Council for Protests of Oil Contract Workers warned that oil and petrochemical workers would strike if the suppression of protesters continued.

Workers at multiple oil facilities launched strikes in recent weeks, with a number arrested and imprisoned, according to the organizing council.

In mid-October, workers at the South Pars Phase 14 Conventional Gas Field stated in a video shared on social media that they were giving Iranian forces attacking protesters three days to lay down their weapons, warning that otherwise "we will destroy everything we have built." Another video reportedly from the South Pars platform showed a worker announcing his cooperation with striking oil workers and repeating the warning that workers would "destroy everything" they built if the suppression of protesters did not cease.

In a recent statement, the organizing council stated that it was postponing acting on its ultimatums, due to the continued arrest of a number of workers and "security conditions."

On Sunday, the organizing council reported that official associates working at 37 gas platforms belonging to the Pars Oil and Gas Company in the South Pars region have stopped sending daily performance reports to higher authorities in protest against their working conditions.

The council stressed that the failure to deliver these reports disrupts the Oil Ministry's ability to plan oil distribution for provinces, factories and the food industry and can cause "serious issues."

The management of the company has threatened the workers with legal action, but the workers intend to continue their protests, according to the organizing council.



Tags Iran protests fire oil iran protests Mahsa Amini
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israel election: Final results announced for election 2022

Vote counting at the Knesset on November 3, 2022
2

Netanyahu holds lead to win election, as almost all of votes counted

Likud head Benjamin Netanyahu addresses his supporters on the night of the Israeli elections, at the party headquarters in Jerusalem, November 2, 2022
3

Russian army discussed when, how to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine -report

A deactivated Soviet-era SS-4 medium range nuclear capable ballistic missile is displayed at La Cabana fortress in Havana October 15, 2012.
4

Israel must get rid of its nuclear weapons, UNGA majority decides

PRIME MINISTER Yair Lapid addresses the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York City, last week.
5

Kanye West alleges Jewish doctor might have wanted him dead

Rapper Kanye West smiles during a meeting with then-US President Donald Trump to discuss criminal justice reform at the White House in Washington, US, October 11, 2018.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by