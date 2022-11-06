Fire breaks out on Iranian oil pipeline, IRGC office nearby attacked

A fire broke out on an oil pipeline in the port city of Bandar Mahshahr in southwestern Iran on Sunday, sparking suspicions of foul play as protests continued to rage across Iran.

آتشسوزی در کانال‌ نفتی روباز بندر ماهشهر#مهسا_امینی#MahsaAmini١۵ آبانمحوطه مجیدیه pic.twitter.com/phuowJzLji — Farzad Fattahi (@FattahiFarzad) November 6, 2022

Video reportedly from the scene showed a large plume of smoke rising from an area near oil tanks. The fire caused damages, but no casualties were reported, according to IRNA.

The governor of Bandar Mahshahr told IRNA that the fire was contained and that the cause of the incident is under investigation.

While Iranian social media users theorized that the fire could have been caused by sabotage, there were no reports by opposition or regime media indicating that this was the case.

PROTESTS BREAK out in Tehran over the death of Mahsa Amini. (credit: WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY/REUTERS)

Additionally on Sunday, a military headquarters belonging to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) was targeted by an "attack," with the IRGC officers killing one of the attackers while a second attacker escaped. The IRGC did not provide further details.

Oil workers threaten to launch protests, strikes

In September, the Organizing Council for Protests of Oil Contract Workers warned that oil and petrochemical workers would strike if the suppression of protesters continued.

Workers at multiple oil facilities launched strikes in recent weeks, with a number arrested and imprisoned, according to the organizing council.

In mid-October, workers at the South Pars Phase 14 Conventional Gas Field stated in a video shared on social media that they were giving Iranian forces attacking protesters three days to lay down their weapons, warning that otherwise "we will destroy everything we have built." Another video reportedly from the South Pars platform showed a worker announcing his cooperation with striking oil workers and repeating the warning that workers would "destroy everything" they built if the suppression of protesters did not cease.

In a recent statement, the organizing council stated that it was postponing acting on its ultimatums, due to the continued arrest of a number of workers and "security conditions."

On Sunday, the organizing council reported that official associates working at 37 gas platforms belonging to the Pars Oil and Gas Company in the South Pars region have stopped sending daily performance reports to higher authorities in protest against their working conditions.

The council stressed that the failure to deliver these reports disrupts the Oil Ministry's ability to plan oil distribution for provinces, factories and the food industry and can cause "serious issues."

The management of the company has threatened the workers with legal action, but the workers intend to continue their protests, according to the organizing council.