Drone attack on Israeli-owned tanker launched from Chabahar in Iran - report

The use of Chabahar by Iran shows not only an escalation by Iran but also reveals that officials in the region are closely monitoring Iran’s threats.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Published: NOVEMBER 17, 2022 15:41
Defense Minister Benny Gantz is seen addressing the Reichman University conference in Herzliya, on November 23, 2021.
Defense Minister Benny Gantz is seen addressing the Reichman University conference in Herzliya, on November 23, 2021.
A drone that targeted the Israeli-owned Pacific Zircon tanker was flown from Chabahar in southeastern Iran, the BBC reported.

“The drone that was aimed at an oil tanker off Oman yesterday, was launched from IRGC’s Air Force regional command in Chabahar, southeastern Iran,” a senior Western official confirmed to BBC’s Nafiseh Kohnavard on Thursday. 

The Liberian-flagged, Israel-affiliated ship was attacked in the Gulf of Oman on Tuesday. Israel accused Iran of being behind the attack.

It is the second time a ship has been attacked by an Iranian kamikaze drone. The Mercer Street was attacked in July 2021 and two crew members were killed. The Pacific Zircon suffered damage but no casualties in the attack this week.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed in an official statement on Wednesday evening that the drone was a Shahed-series drone, likely similar to the kamikaze drones Iran has exported to Russia. "Exploitation of the debris that hit the vessel reveals that it was a Shahed-series one-way attack drown," said CENTCOM. 

A part of an unmanned aerial vehicle, what Ukrainian military authorities described as an Iranian made suicide drone Shahed-136 and which was shot down near the town of Kupiansk, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, is seen in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, in this handout picture released September 13, 2022

Iran using its own territory to target ships is a new escalation by Iran.

In November 2021, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz revealed details about two Iranian drone bases that had been used for Iran’s threats at sea. One drone site was located near Chabahar and the second one was on Qeshm Island.  

The use of Chabahar by Iran shows not only an escalation by Iran but also reveals that officials in the region are closely monitoring Iran’s threats.

The drone attack this week on the tanker was quickly followed by analysis and conclusions about the type of drone and where it was launched from. The US Central Command report and the latest info about where the drone was flown from show that the region is taking seriously the emerging Iran drone threat against ships.  



