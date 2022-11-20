Iran determined to send more satellites to space - IRGC aerospace chief

Iran has reached new levels of missile, satellite and drone technology, according to Amir Ali Hajizadeh, commander of the IRGC’s aerospace force.

Hajizadeh, a key figure in Iran’s missile and drone programs crucial to Iran’s technological successes, gave a speech over the weekend that was discussed in Iranian media. According to Tasnim, he said that Iran is determined to put more satellites into space using a new satellite launch vehicle.

Iran's previous space adventures

In early November, Iran said it had successfully tested the Ghaem 100 satellite-carrying space launcher, which is capable of carrying 80 kg satellites into orbit. This is a three-stage solid fuel suborbital Satellite carrier. Iran believes this can put satellites into orbit 500km from the earth. This would be near a low earth orbit which is usually around 200-300km from the earth.

Iran has launched other satellites in the past. In 2009, Iran launched the Omid satellite with a Safir rocket into a low earth orbit. It launched other satellite attempts in 2011, 2015, and 2020 and claims to have sent a satellite up into orbit in March of this year. That satellite, the Noor 2, is believed to be its second military satellite in space.

Amir Ali Hajizadeh, commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps elite Aerospace force (credit: TASNIM NEWS AGENCY/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

Iran’s Hajizadeh said over the weekend, “today, we are at the world level in the field of unmanned aircraft and drones, and our achievements have challenged the movements that the big and powerful armies of the world started working decades before us. There are also many achievements that will come out on the day of any ‘incident’ if necessary, such as hitting the enemy at a distance of 1,500 kilometers.”

Iranian threats come amid increasing worldwide tensions

The threats come after Iran struck the Pacific Zircon commercial ship in the Gulf of Oman last week using a Shahed 136 drone. It also comes as Iran is providing Russia with drones and has sought to illegally move rocket fuel to the Houthis in Yemen. North Korea is also firing missiles and causing tensions to grow in Asia. Iran wants to keep up with North Korea and is trying to show off new technology, such as bragging about “hypersonic” missiles.

Hajizadeh says Iran is not ahead of the world in terms of some technology and he once again referenced the “hypersonic” missile. Iran’s recent bragging comes as the country commemorates an anniversary of the “martyrdom” of Hassan Tehrani Moghaddam, who is known as the “father of Iran's missile program.”

He died on November 12, 2011, in a blast at a missile base near Tehran. Hajizadeh is trying to assert that his legacy has brought Iran to its new abilities, with maneuvering missiles and a “generational leap” forward in Iran’s programs.

“Today, by the grace of God, we have expanded more in the field of missile and drone defense, so that all types of radars in different areas, frequencies, heights and ranges, as well as low-altitude defense systems, medium-range to long-range systems, are all indigenous and domestically made,” said Hajizadeh. He says Iran is determined to put a satellite into space using the Ghaem 100 launcher.