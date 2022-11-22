Grieving Iranian mother shouts in Tehran metro 'people wake up!'

The mother of an Iranian protester killed by security forces pleaded with Iranians to "wake up" in the Tehran metro on Tuesday, warning that any of their children may be killed by government forces as Iran intensifies its crackdown on protesters.

#تهران_بیدار_شو مادر #سیاوش_محمودیدر متروی تهران فریاد می‌زند: «مردم بیدار شوید. من هم فکر می‌کردم به من نمی‌رسد ولی رسید و پسرم به ناحق کشته شد؛ مثل حمیدرضا، نیکا، سارینا... pic.twitter.com/xlbHrP9lee — Iranworkers (@iranworkers) November 22, 2022

"People, wake up! I also thought it would not happen to me, but it did and my son was killed unjustly," pleaded the mother of murdered protester Siavash Mahmoudi in a video shared on social media. Mahmoudi's mother proceeded to list off the names of other youths killed in the protests.

از نگاه شما- مادر سیاوش محمودی، از کشته‌شدگان در اعتراضات به مرگ #مهسا_امینی: «من افتخار می‌کنم که مادر سیاوش هستم». #سیاوش_محمودی، ۱۶ ساله در اعتراض‌های اخیر تهران، در منطقه نازی‌آباد با تیر ماموران حکومتی کشته شد. pic.twitter.com/KYYU9tkEu5 — RadioFarda‌|‌راديو فردا (@RadioFarda_) September 30, 2022

Mahmoudi was killed in the first weeks of the protests in September. His mother has protested since his killing, including by waving a photo of him around in the streets of Tehran yelling "I am not scared of anyone. They told me to be silent. I will not be. I am proud to be Sivash's mother."

Protests in Andimeshk, Iran, November 22, 2022 (Credit: 1500tasvir)

Government forces continue to intensify crackdown against protesters

Government forces continued to intensify their violent crackdown on protesters in western Iran on Tuesday, with extensive violence reported in the city of Javanrud.

تصویری که هم اکنون بدست هه‌نگاو رسیده؛حمله نظامی سپاه نبی اکرم کرمانشاه به جوانرود. نیروهای سپاه با الله اکبر گفتن و رگبار سنگین سلاح‌های جنگی قصد پاکسازی شهر جوانرود را دارند.1#IranRevolution2022#ژینا_امینی pic.twitter.com/gZ7Dryz1TJ — Hengaw Human Rights Organization (@HengawO) November 22, 2022

The Hengaw Human Rights Organization reported on Tuesday that the IRGC's Nabi Akram Corps had been deployed in the crackdown, publishing videos showing members of the corps firing toward protesters while shouting "Allahu Akbar."

فیلم دیگری از جوانرود در همین منطقه (سه راهی آموزش و پرورش) که گویا لحظاتی پیش از حمله همه جانبه نیروهای سپاه بوده است.برخی شاهدان عینی به هه‌نگاو اظهار داشتند "بعد از اینکه گاز اشک آور زیادی زدند مردم عقب کشیدند و تیز اندازی شدید شروع شد"بخش ٣#IranRevolution2022#ژینا_امینی https://t.co/ws4RMVqVk8 pic.twitter.com/SVvM2fBMjr — Hengaw Human Rights Organization (@HengawO) November 22, 2022

Tear gas was also used against protesters in Javanrud, with videos showing greenish-yellow clouds spreading from the tear gas canisters.

The Iran Human Rights organization reported on Tuesday that at least 416 people have been killed in the protests, including 51 children, with over 72 people killed just in the last week.

"In addition to the crime of using war bullets against protesters across the country, the government of the Islamic Republic has systematically killed defenseless people in the ethnic areas of Baluchistan and Kurdistan," said Mahmoud Amiri-Moghadam, director of the Iran Human Rights Organization. "This is an example of a crime against humanity, and the international community is obliged to take action to prevent the continuation of this crime."

At Sharif University in Tehran, protesting students clashed with security forces on Tuesday. At Tehran University's Faculty of Psychology, students poured red dye into a fountain and chanted slogans around it. Students in Bushehr also gathered to protest.

At a high school in Isfahan, students chanted "death to the dictator" and "freedom, freedom, freedom." Students in a school in Mohammad Shahr were also filmed chanting "freedom, freedom, freedom."

Workers strike in solidarity with protesters

Businesses across Kurdish areas of western Iran and in the Tehran area went on strike on Tuesday, with videos from a number of cities showing storefronts shuttered. A video from the Akbarabad cargo terminal showed truck drivers shouting "death to the dictator."

Workers at the Bahman Motor Group in Tehran, the Masjed Soleyman Petrochemical Industries Company and the 11th oil refinery at South Pars Phase 14 also went on strike on Tuesday, although it was unclear if all the strikes were directly connected to the ongoing protests.

Case of Elham Afkari assigned to judge who executed her brother

The case of Elham Afkari was assigned to Mahmoud Sadati, the same judge who sentenced Iranian wrestler Navid Afkari, Elham's brother, to death, according to Saeed Afkari. Elham was arrested earlier this month on claims that she worked with the Iran International news agency, charges which her family vehemently denies.

Masoud Satayshi, the spokesman of the Iranian judiciary, stated on Tuesday that Elham has been charged with collusion with the intent of acting against the security of the country. Satayshi claimed that Elham had "extensive contacts with active media and subversive elements inside and outside the country."

Iranian writer warns government is 'shooting at a flood'

Mohsen Renani, an Iranian writer and economist, compared the protests to a flood in a post on Tuesday, writing that the Iranian government is "standing in front of the flood and shooting at it."

"The intellectuals are also standing behind the flood and shouting, 'Aay, flood, go this way, Aay, don't go that way.' False imagination!" wrote Renani. "Oh the government, oh our intellectuals! We are all backward, we are all still asleep and we are all guilty."

"For a long time, the government deceived and discriminated, muddied the law and did not see the people; We kept silent and sought benefits and closed our eyes to all that discrimination, narrowness and stupidity. And now this generation, whose future is Iran's and it is their right, is vomiting all of us and everything that has our color and smell. What a deep and blessed vomiting."

UN warns of critical situation in Iran

UN Human Rights Chief Volker Türk warned that the rising number of deaths in the protests in Iran "underline the critical situation in the country."

"We urge the authorities to address people’s demands for equality, dignity and rights – instead of using unnecessary or disproportionate force to suppress the protests. The lack of accountability for gross human rights violations in Iran remains persistent and is contributing to the growing grievances," said Türk, according to spokespeople Jeremy Laurence and Liz Throssell.