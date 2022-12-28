Iran warns window for JCPOA negotiations closing

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian warned that the window for negotiations to return to the JCPOA nuclear deal "will not be open forever," during a visit to Oman on Wednesday.

"The window to reach an agreement on the part of the Islamic Republic of Iran will not always be open. This window is open today, but if the opposite parties, especially the Americans, do not stop being hypocritical and the Westerners do not deal realistically, it is not clear that the window that is open today will remain open tomorrow."

"Our hands are not tied. If the Westerners want to continue their hypocritical and interventionist behavior, we will move in another direction," stressed the foreign minister.

Amirabdollahian noted that Oman had made "serious efforts" in pushing for a return to the JCPOA between the Western powers and Iran.

Western officials say 'no reason' to return to JCPOA talks

The statements by the Iranian foreign minister come as Western officials state that they are not interested in returning to talks concerning the JCPOA at the moment.

MEMBERS OF the JCPOA Joint Commission convene in Vienna last month. (credit: EU Delegation in Vienna/European External Action Service/Reuters)

German Foreign Ministry spokesman Christofer Burger stated on Wednesday that his country sees no reason to return to the talks.

"From our point of view, there are currently no indications or reasons for a resumption of the Iran nuclear negotiations," said Burger, adding that Germany is focusing on supporting Iranian protesters.

Last week, US National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby told reporters that the US doesn't "see a deal coming together anytime soon, while Iran continues to kill its own citizens and sell UAVs to Russia."