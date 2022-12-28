The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Middle East Iran News

Iran warns window for JCPOA negotiations closing

Iran's foreign minister stressed that Iran would "move in another direction" if talks continue to be stalled.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 28, 2022 20:17
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian speaks during a news conference in Ankara, Turkey June 27, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/CAGLA GURDOGAN)
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian speaks during a news conference in Ankara, Turkey June 27, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/CAGLA GURDOGAN)

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian warned that the window for negotiations to return to the JCPOA nuclear deal "will not be open forever," during a visit to Oman on Wednesday.

"The window to reach an agreement on the part of the Islamic Republic of Iran will not always be open. This window is open today, but if the opposite parties, especially the Americans, do not stop being hypocritical and the Westerners do not deal realistically, it is not clear that the window that is open today will remain open tomorrow."

"Our hands are not tied. If the Westerners want to continue their hypocritical and interventionist behavior, we will move in another direction," stressed the foreign minister.

Amirabdollahian noted that Oman had made "serious efforts" in pushing for a return to the JCPOA between the Western powers and Iran.

Western officials say 'no reason' to return to JCPOA talks

The statements by the Iranian foreign minister come as Western officials state that they are not interested in returning to talks concerning the JCPOA at the moment.

MEMBERS OF the JCPOA Joint Commission convene in Vienna last month. (credit: EU Delegation in Vienna/European External Action Service/Reuters) MEMBERS OF the JCPOA Joint Commission convene in Vienna last month. (credit: EU Delegation in Vienna/European External Action Service/Reuters)

German Foreign Ministry spokesman Christofer Burger stated on Wednesday that his country sees no reason to return to the talks.

"From our point of view, there are currently no indications or reasons for a resumption of the Iran nuclear negotiations," said Burger, adding that Germany is focusing on supporting Iranian protesters.

Last week, US National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby told reporters that the US doesn't "see a deal coming together anytime soon, while Iran continues to kill its own citizens and sell UAVs to Russia."



Tags Iran Nuclear Oman Nuclear Deal JCPOA
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Kremlin says no chance of peace with Kyiv after Zelensky Washington trip

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulates security services officers and veterans on Security Agency Worker's Day, via video link at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, in this picture released on December 20, 2022.
2

From ketchup to honey: these are the foods you should not store in the refrigerator

Bottles of Heinz tomato ketchup of U.S. food company Kraft Heinz are offered at a supermarket of Swiss retail group Coop in Zumikon, Switzerland
3

Loser of the year Donald Trump blames the Jews - opinion

Former US President Donald Trump makes a fist while reacting to applause after speaking at the North Carolina GOP convention dinner in Greenville, North Carolina, US June 5, 2021.
4

World order on verge of cliff - first Israeli national intel assessment

An Iranian missile takes off in 2008 during a test.
5

Blasts reported at Russia's Engels air base

A Russian officer stands in front of a TU-160 bomber, or Blackjack, at a military airbase in Engels, some 900 km (559 miles) south of Moscow, August 7, 2008.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by