The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Middle East Iran News

Did Iranian drones practice an attack on a model of an Israeli ship?

Iranian drone drill appears to target mock-up of Eilat naval base

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Published: JANUARY 1, 2023 09:58
The INS Magen, Israel's Sa'ar 6 corvette missile ship. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
The INS Magen, Israel's Sa'ar 6 corvette missile ship.
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Iran announced that it carried out military drills with its drones in southern Iran this weekend. According to Iran state media, the Zolfaqar 1401 drills included a variety of drones such as the Arash and Ababil targeting a mock-up of a port and a ship. 

Iranian media said they took off from Iran’s Sahand destroyer and successfully struck simulated targets at the coast. The images appear to show a model of an Israeli Sa’ar 6 ship, according to H.I Sutton, a defense analyst and author. 

Iranian media said that “different combat, reconnaissance and intercepting drones were reportedly used in this operation and the Ababil 5 combat drone was launched and destroyed the targets.” The report in IRNA said that the “Ababil 5 drone has recently joined the Iranian Navy and was used in the annual drills of the Iranian Army for the first time.” 

What did footage from the exercise reveal?

A video of the launch of the drones appeared to show an Ababil-style drone launched from the Iranian naval vessel IRIS Lavan number 514, which is one of several Hengam-class Iranian landing ships. In July 2022 Iranian TV showed this ship with a number of drones, such as the Ababil-4, the Arash and Bavar-5. This is supposed to be the naval drone division that Iran has recently unveiled.  

Video shows the drones being launched and striking a target on the coast of Iran. The target, according to Sutton, appears to be “modeled on Eilat Naval base in #Israel. The target ship was modeled on an Israeli Navy Sa'ar 6 corvette.” 

Second Sa'ar 6 missile ship docks in Haifa (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)Second Sa'ar 6 missile ship docks in Haifa (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

What is Israel's Sa'ar 6?

Israel’s Sa’ar 6 is a new class of advanced Israeli corvettes that have been commissioned by the Israeli navy in the last year. There are four of these ships in the Israeli navy and they are outfitted with the latest technology and defense systems. In early December 2022, Israel tested the Barak LRAD aboard one of these ships.  

The Iranian drones are shown striking the mock-up of the ship and a warehouse. The superstructure of the ship appears similar to the Sa’ar 6. For instance, the bridge appears to have the same configuration and windows. In addition, the mock-up seems to have a similar mast with sensors and also anti-ship missiles as publically available images of the Sa’ar 6. 

This means Iran not only copied how the ship looks when it first arrived in Israel but also added on to the ship based on how it was outfitted by Israel. This appears to be a clear message from Iran that it can threaten Israel’s ships and ports, as well as naval facilities.  

Sutton identifies the Iranian mock-up of the shore facilities as the Eilat Naval base. In August, the US and Israel navies held a four-day maritime exercise in the Red Sea. The US Navy ships USS Nitze, USS Lewis B. Puller, and USNS Matthew Perry, participated with Israeli Sa’ar-class ships INS Eilat and INS Keshet, according to a US Central Command report in August. 

Iran reportedly sent Houthi forces in Yemen long-range drones in late 2020 or early 2021. Those Shahed 136 drones were said to have a range of some 2,000km, meaning they could reach Eilat. Iran has now supplied Russia with Shahed 136 drones. In early 2021 reports said that Israel deployed air defenses due to threats from the Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen. 

Iran created the model of Eilat and the Sa’ar 6 near Jask in southern Iran. There is an Iranian naval base near this area. In November Iran launched drones from Chabahar in southern Iran to target a commercial ship in the Gulf of Oman. Chabahara is around 340km east of Jask. The mock-up of Eilat and the Sa’ar 6 is some 20km from Jask, according to a geolocation carried out by OSINT analyst @Obretix.  



Tags Iran Navy exercise Military
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

From ketchup to honey: these are the foods you should not store in the refrigerator

Bottles of Heinz tomato ketchup of U.S. food company Kraft Heinz are offered at a supermarket of Swiss retail group Coop in Zumikon, Switzerland
2

Blasts reported at Russia's Engels air base

A Russian officer stands in front of a TU-160 bomber, or Blackjack, at a military airbase in Engels, some 900 km (559 miles) south of Moscow, August 7, 2008.
3

Russia's Medvedev: ‘Fourth Reich’ to be made up of Germany, Poland

Third Reich emblem.
4

Loser of the year Donald Trump blames the Jews - opinion

Former US President Donald Trump makes a fist while reacting to applause after speaking at the North Carolina GOP convention dinner in Greenville, North Carolina, US June 5, 2021.
5

Elon Musk removes Twitter feature that embarrassed Israel's Gal Gadot

Twitter app logo is seen in this illustration taken, August 22, 2022
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by