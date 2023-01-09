Iranian protesters surround prison as executions loom

Iranian protesters gathered at the Rajaei-Shahr Prison in Karaj on Sunday night after reports spread that protesters Mohammad Ghobadlu and Mohamad Broghani had been transferred to solitary confinement ahead of their planned execution.

According to the Twitter account 1500tasvir, which shares footage of the protests, protesters Mohammad Ghobadlu and Mohamad Broghani were transferred to solitary confinement on Sunday evening, raising concerns that they were at imminent risk of execution.

Video and audio reportedly from the scene showed crowds gathering near the prison and chanting slogans against the government. Heavy traffic was reported in the area.

The threatened executions come just a day after Iranian protesters Mohammad Mehdi Karami and Seyyed Mohammad Hosseini were executed by the Iranian regime.

Iranian protesters stand in public without hijab, October 2022 (credit: 1500tasvir)

Iranians mark third anniversary of IRGC's downing of civilian airliner

Earlier on Sunday, Iranians gathered across the country to continue protests against the government on the third anniversary of the IRGC's downing of a Ukrainian civilian airliner.

Protests were reported in Tehran, Isfahan, Mahabad, Tabriz, Karaj, Saqqez, Kermanshah, Javanrud, Arak and Bandar Abbas, among other locations.

Chants of "Death to Khamenei," "Death to the child-murdering republic," "We swear on the blood of our brethren, we shall resist till the end" and "for each person killed another thousand will rise" were heard in footage shared from the protests.

Iranian national soccer team athlete warns 'Justice cannot be established with a rope'

Iranian soccer player Mehdi Taremi spoke out against the continued executions on Sunday, tweeting "Justice cannot be established with a rope."

"We have so many embezzlers and criminals in prison, whose trials last for several years. But because these oppressed youths are from weak families and their hands are not tied anywhere, you will execute them for three counts? Enough is enough. What society will find peace when every day there is bloodshed and execution?"

Mehdi, who played on Iran's national team in the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, has spoken out in support of the protesters in the past. In October, he published an Instagram post decrying violence against women.