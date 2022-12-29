Iranians mourn murdered protesters, chant 'death to Khamenei!'

Crowds of Iranian demonstrators gathered at the graves of protesters murdered by Iranian security forces during the anti-government protests that continue to sweep Iran to mark 40 days since their murder on Thursday.

A large crowd of protesters gathered at the grave of Hamidreza Rouhi at the Behesht-e Zahra Cemetery in Tehran to mark the 40th anniversary since his death. The protesters chanted "Death to the IRGC, death to the entire system!"

Rouhi was shot to death by Iranian security forces during anti-government protests in November.

Video reportedly from the scene showed Iranian security forces firing tear gas at the protesters who blocked a nearby road. The protesters reportedly managed to chase away the security forces, with video showing demonstrators running towards security forces as tear gas was fired. A person allegedly attempted to attack the protesters with a knife as well.

A large crowd of protesters also gathered at the grave of Ali Abbasi in Semirom, chanting "Death to Khamenei!" and other anti-government slogans.

Footage from protests across Iran, December 29, 2022 (Credit: 1500tasvir)

Demonstrations were also held at the grave of Atefeh Naami, an Ahwazi Arab activist who was found dead in her apartment in November. Her family members have accused Iranian security forces for killing her and then staging the murder as a suicide.

Protesters gathered at the graves of Mohsen Niazi, Reza Shariati, Milad Saeedianjoo, Sephehr Maqsoodi, Arman Emadi and Javad Mousavi as well on Thursday.

Additionally on Thursday, and Iranian writer and painter named Mehdi Bahman was reportedly sentenced to death for taking part in the protests, according to BBC Persian.

Iranian activists have reportedly called for further protests at Tehran's Grand Bazaar to be held on Saturday.

Despite a violent crackdown on protests by Iranian authorities, the wave of protests against the Islamic regime has continued for over 100 days since Mahsa Amini was murdered by Tehran "morality police." The protesters have called for the fall of the regime.

508 protesters killed since protests began

The Human Rights Activists in Iran organization reported on Thursday that at least 508 protesters have been killed by Iranian forces since the protests began in September, including 69 children.

Italian PM warns will take 'more effective action' against Iran

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni condemned Iran's suppression of the protests on Thursday, stating "What is happening today in Iran is unacceptable for us, Italy can no longer tolerate it," according to Reuters.

Meloni added that Italy would consult with its allies to take more effective action against Iran if Tehran does not change its stance.