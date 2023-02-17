The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Middle East Iran News

Banned Iranian filmmaker portrays her version of Iran-Iraq war

In “The Siren,” director Sepideh Farsi was determined to tell another story from what she said governments in Iran had done by glorifying the war with films honoring martyrs.

By REUTERS
Published: FEBRUARY 17, 2023 19:11
Iranian filmmaker Sepideh Farsi (photo credit: MINISTRY OF INFORMATION & BROADCASTING (GODL-INDIA)/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
Iranian filmmaker Sepideh Farsi
(photo credit: MINISTRY OF INFORMATION & BROADCASTING (GODL-INDIA)/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

Iranian filmmaker Sepideh Farsi's debut animation aims to counter what she says is the traditional narrative of the Iran-Iraq War as her contribution to supporting protests at home.

“The Siren,” which premiered in the Berlinale's Panorama section on Thursday, is set against the backdrop of the war that started in 1980 and ground on for eight years, claiming up to 2 million lives.

Farsi lives in Paris and has been banned from her homeland since 2009, after defying government restrictions to portray life in the country through documentaries and feature films.

This film tells the story of 14-year-old Omid, who plays football and watches cockfights before his hometown of Abadan is obliterated by Iraqi forces.

Farsi was determined to tell another story from what she said the government of Iran had done by glorifying the war with films honoring martyrs.

Film director Sepideh Farsi (credit: REUVEN COHEN)Film director Sepideh Farsi (credit: REUVEN COHEN)

“The narratives of the regime, of that war, are very particular. They kind of hijacked that war and the revolution as being their own.”

Sepideh Farsi

"The narratives of the regime, of that war, are very particular," Farsi told Reuters. "They kind of hijacked that war and the revolution as being their own."

Farsi depicts death and sorrow with expressionistic intensity, with missiles exploding in roads, bodies strewn across battlefields and an oil refinery bursting into flames.

She said showing such realities of war was her personal form of resistance. "That's why it's relevant to what's happening in Iran now, because now we have an independent revolution led by women," she said.

Protests in Iran flare up overnight

Protests rocked Iran overnight after a seeming slowdown in recent weeks, with marchers calling for the overthrow of the Islamic Republic, online videos purported to show on Friday.

Iran was swept by protests following the death of a young Iranian Kurdish woman in the custody of the country's morality police last September. Iranians from all walks of life have taken part, marking one of the boldest challenges to the Islamic Republic since the 1979 revolution.

The authorities have accused Iran's foreign enemies of fomenting the protests.

Making the film as an animation allowed Farsi to evoke the city of Abadan, which was razed during the war.

"Animation really seemed like the right medium to tell this story from the beginning, because it gives you a lot of freedom to rebuild things that do not exist," she said.



Tags Iran Iraq film iran iraq War
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Congresswoman claims to be Jewish, revealed to be granddaughter of Nazi - report

Official Portrait of Representative-elect, Anna Paulina Luna of Florida.
2

A baby girl was born with a 6 cm tail – and it kept growing

Illustrative image of a newborn baby
3

Woman shows up at Western Wall in her underwear

Women are seen walking across the Western Wall site in a photo taken February 9, 2023
4

Russian bomber jets intercepted over Alaska by US air defense systems

Russian Air Force, RF-81719, Sukhoi Su-35S
5

Jerusalem attack: 8-year-old dies day after brother killed, father in serious condition

Rescue and Police at the scene of the deadly car-ramming attack near the Ramot junction, in Jerusalem on February 10, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by