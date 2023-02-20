The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Middle East Iran News

Israel: 84% enrichment means it’s now or never to stop Iran

Tzachi Hanegbi: “The world now acknowledges what we have tried to explain for so many years that Iran’s efforts are not for civilian use.”

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Published: FEBRUARY 20, 2023 17:37
An Iranian missile is displayed during a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran April 29, 2022. (photo credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)
An Iranian missile is displayed during a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran April 29, 2022.
(photo credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)

The world must understand that these are the last moments by which to stop Tehran from producing nuclear weapons now the International Atomic Energy Agency detected Iranian uranium enrichment at 84%

“It is now or never” to stop Iran, Israel’s National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi said Monday in a public interview conducted by The Jerusalem Post’s Editor-in-Chief Yaakov Katz for the Conference of Presidents of Major  American Jewish Organizations.

He spoke just one day after reports in Bloomberg and Reuters revealed that Iran was close to weapons-grade uranium enrichment at 90%.

The development “is worrying,” he said.

Iran had previously been understood to be enriching uranium at 60%

National Security Council head Tzachi Hanegbi arrives for a cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem, last month (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) National Security Council head Tzachi Hanegbi arrives for a cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem, last month (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

“We are trying to convince everyone that in order to prevent a confrontation with Iran, you need to have a credible military threat” either by Israel, the US or the global community, he said.  

Israel unsurprised at Iranian weapons-grade uranium enrichment

News that Iran was on the edge of weapons-grade enrichment did not surprise Israel, said Hanegbi who underscored that the Jewish state had long attempted to alert the global community to the growing danger from Tehran.

Initially, there were those who believed Iran’s uranium enrichment could be for civilian use, Hanegbi said, but the fact that Tehran has enriched uranium at 84%, which is only used for weapons production, leaves no doubt as to its motives.

“The world now acknowledges what we have tried to explain for so many years that Iran’s efforts are not for civilian use.”

Tzachi Hanegbi

“The world now acknowledges what we have tried to explain for so many years that Iran’s efforts are not for civilian use,” Hanegbi said.

He called for the IAEA’s Board of Governors to take a tough stance against Iran when the 35-nation body convenes on March 6 in Vienna.

Among the IAEA members who have been more reluctant to take a tough stance on Iran have been Germany and Great Britain, Hanegbi said.

The United States in contrast, he said, is much closer to holding the same stance as Israel. 

The two countries are on the same page now, “more than ever,” he said.

“The United States was reluctant for a very long time to accept our bottom line,” Hanegbi said. When the Obama Administration signed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action in 2015, otherwise known as the Iran deal, along with five other world powers, Israel felt like it had failed, he explained. 

The signatories to that deal believed it would delay Iran’s ability to develop a nuclear weapon while Israel, which opposed the deal, held that it made it easier for Tehran to ultimately become a nuclear power.

Former US president Donald Trump agreed with Israel and exited the deal in 2018. US President Joe Biden had initially sought to revive it but has since concluded that it is not possible to do so.

The deal is so dormant that the issue doesn’t even come up in Israel’s conversations with US officials, Hanegbi said.

The US says “it is off the table,” Hanegbi said.

This allows the two countries to discuss a “more realistic approach,” Hanegbi said.



Tags Iran uranium iran nuclear Tzachi Hanegbi
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Woman from Poland claims to be missing toddler Madeleine McCann

FILE PHOTO: Kate McCann, whose daughter Madeleine went missing during a family holiday to Portugal in 2007, attends a news conference at the launch of her book in London May 12, 2011
2

A baby girl was born with a 6 cm tail – and it kept growing

Illustrative image of a newborn baby
3

Russian bomber jets intercepted over Alaska by US air defense systems

Russian Air Force, RF-81719, Sukhoi Su-35S
4

Russia's Northern Fleet deploys with nukes in first since Cold War - report

The frigate "Admiral of the Fleet of the Soviet Union Gorshkov" as part of a detachment of ships of the Northern Fleet during the transition from Severomorsk to Kronstadt to participate in the Main Naval Parade.
5

Woman shows up at Western Wall in her underwear

Women are seen walking across the Western Wall site in a photo taken February 9, 2023
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by