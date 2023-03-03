The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Middle East Iran News

IAEA's Grossi begins talks in Iran on nuclear cooperation

Iran's stonewalling of the IAEA's years-long investigation into uranium traces found at three undeclared sites prompted its 35-nation Board of Governors to order Tehran to cooperate.

By REUTERS
Published: MARCH 3, 2023 21:18

Updated: MARCH 3, 2023 21:22
International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi meets with Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami, in Tehran, Iran, March 3, 2023. (photo credit: IRAN'S ATOMIC ENERGY ORGANIZATION/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY)/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi meets with Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami, in Tehran, Iran, March 3, 2023.
(photo credit: IRAN'S ATOMIC ENERGY ORGANIZATION/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY)/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi began talks in Iran on Friday, which diplomats said were aimed at pushing Tehran to cooperate with a probe into uranium traces found at undeclared sites.

Grossi held talks with the head of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization, Mohammad Eslami, after arriving in Tehran on a two-day visit, the official Iranian news agency IRNA reported.

"The agenda of these meetings include remaining safeguard issues as well as technical and legal disagreements between Iran and the IAEA," IRNA said, without elaborating.

Iran's stonewalling of the IAEA's years-long investigation into uranium traces found at three undeclared sites prompted the United Nations watchdog's 35-nation Board of Governors to pass a resolution at its last quarterly meeting in November ordering Tehran to cooperate urgently with the probe.

That cooperation has not materialized and Grossi is hoping that a meeting with Raisi will help smooth the way toward ending the deadlock, diplomats say. The board's next quarterly meeting starts on Monday.

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi is welcomed by Behrouz Kamalvandi, the spokesman of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), upon his arrival in Tehran, Iran, March 3, 2023. (credit: IRAN'S ATOMIC ENERGY ORGANIZATION/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY)/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi is welcomed by Behrouz Kamalvandi, the spokesman of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), upon his arrival in Tehran, Iran, March 3, 2023. (credit: IRAN'S ATOMIC ENERGY ORGANIZATION/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY)/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

Diplomats have said for weeks that Grossi wanted to meet hardline President Ebrahim Raisi on this visit. The IAEA did not spell out whom he would meet.

Iran nearing weapons-grade uranium enrichment

The visit comes amid discussions with Tehran on the origin of uranium particles enriched to up to 83.7% purity, very close to weapons grade, at its Fordow enrichment plant, according to a report by the nuclear watchdog seen by Reuters.

Eslami said on Wednesday that the Islamic Republic's production was at 60%, according to state media.



Tags IAEA Iran iran nuclear International Atomic Energy Agency
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Iran can make fissile material for a bomb 'in about 12 days' - US official

Nuclear bomb explosion
2

Israel’s ‘Top Gun’: The US-Israeli aircraft that can take down Iran

PREPARING FOR a joint mission? US and Israeli fighter jets participate in the Juniper Oak drill over the Negev in January.
3

Ukraine's Zelensky says he plans to meet China's Xi

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attends a meeting of the National Security and Defence Council in Kyiv, Ukraine September 30, 2022.
4

Russia's fighter jet deal with Iran is a sign of weakness - analysis

MiG-35 (L) jet fighter and MiG-3, Soviet era fighter aircraft, perform during the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky outside Moscow, Russia, August 30, 2015
5

PM’s wife evacuated from hairdresser blocked by protesters

A line of Border Police officers holds back protestors in Tel Aviv.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by