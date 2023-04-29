The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East Iran News

Iranian Al-Quds Day exhibit urges a ‘nuclear extinction’ of Israel

A Pakistani columnist writes that a nuclear-armed Pakistan is an antidote to the 'cancer named Israel.'

By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL
Published: APRIL 29, 2023 19:10
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators set fire to an Israeli flag during a rally to mark the annual al-Quds Day (Jerusalem Day), during the holy month of Ramadan in Istanbul, Turkey April 14, 2023. (photo credit: REUTERS/DILARA SENKAYA)
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators set fire to an Israeli flag during a rally to mark the annual al-Quds Day (Jerusalem Day), during the holy month of Ramadan in Istanbul, Turkey April 14, 2023.
(photo credit: REUTERS/DILARA SENKAYA)

The Islamic Republic of Iran organized an exhibition in Afghanistan’s third-largest city of Herat that advocated the “nuclear extinction” of Israel in April as part of the month-long Al-Quds Day celebrations.

“This exhibition is an example of the Iranian regime's exporting of its antisemitic ideology. There is a permissive environment in Afghanistan for the Iranian system to do so now, especially with the Taliban in charge, and there are natural linkages to the Hazara community, which have a significant presence in Herat," Jason Brodsky, policy director for the US-based United Against Nuclear Iran (UANI), told the Jerusalem Post.

"These Cultural Centers are not spreading the views of the Iranian people, but of the Islamic Republic, and it is part of a drive for recruitment, incitement, and influence.“

The Hazara are a largely a Shi'ite Muslim ethnic group. Nearly almost all of Iran’s over 87 million Muslims are Shi'ite.

“This exhibition is an example of the Iranian regime's exporting of its antisemitic ideology. There is a permissive environment in Afghanistan for the Iranian system to do so now, especially with the Taliban in charge."

Jason Brodsky

The Cultural Center of the Consulate General of Iran organized the anti-Israel exhibition in Herat, Afghanistani news outlet Watan24.com reported three weeks ago. The Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) translated the report into English.

Exhibit falling on Al-Quds Day

The Herat exhibit that urged the nuclear obliteration of the Jewish state coincided with the antisemitic Al-Quds Day event. The founder of the Islamic Republic leader Ayatollah Ali Khomeini created Al-Quds Day after Iran’s 1979 Islamic Revolution. Israel and the Western powers have accused Iran's regime of building nuclear weapons. Tehran denies that it seeks to construct an atomic bomb.

People chant slogans as they set fire to a representation of Israel's flag, marking al-Quds Day, (Jerusalem Day), during the fasting month of Ramadan in Peshawar, Pakistan April 14, 2023. (credit: Fayaz Aziz/Reuters) People chant slogans as they set fire to a representation of Israel's flag, marking al-Quds Day, (Jerusalem Day), during the fasting month of Ramadan in Peshawar, Pakistan April 14, 2023. (credit: Fayaz Aziz/Reuters)

MEMRI wrote that Al-Quds Day "is celebrated generally on the last Friday of Ramadan, which this year was on April 21, to emphasize the call for the liberation of Jerusalem. However, Al-Quds Day was marked this year on both April 14 and April 21, the former perhaps in expectation that it might have been the last Friday of Ramadan. In South Asian countries, Eid Al-Fitr was celebrated on April 21 and April 22, 2023.”

Tufail Ahmad, a Senior Fellow for the MEMRI Islamism and Counter-Radicalization Initiative, published a report on the “upsurge of anti-Israel events, antisemitism, and statements in South Asia, especially in Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Pakistan-controlled Azad Jammu & Kashmir and in Indian Kashmir and other cities of India, during the holy month of Ramadan, starting March 23, 2023.” 

Watan24.com reported that in the province of Herat, Shi'ite leaders celebrated Al-Quds Day on April 14. Allama Hojatoleslam Ahmadi, the head of Herat's Shia Ulema Council, delivered a diatribe in to people in Herat city: "Israel will not continue as a state, this being a divine promise,” according to a Dari-language news website.

MEMRI also noted that the Pakistani columnist wrote in their local newspaper Roznama Dunya that nuclear-armed Pakistan is an antidote to "the cancer named Israel." The MEMRI website also posted photographs of the antisemitic Al-Quds Day demonstrations including a ”replica of Al-Quds presented at Al-Quds Day rally in Karachi city on April 14, 2023, showing a grave of Israel with the words inscribed ‘RIP Israel’" and of “protesters trampling upon images of the Israeli and American flags.”

Maulana Syed Kalbe Jawwad Naqvi, the general secretary of the Majlis Ulama-e-Hind, addressed protesters in India’s Lucknow's Asafi Mosque, who held banners with slogans declaring "Death to Israel, America," and "Free Palestine."

The radical Islamist Jawwad Naqvi added that "very soon, Israel will be obliterated, the prophecy about which has proven to be correct, because the blood of the oppressed, will never go in vain." 



Tags afghanistan pakistan israel al quds Islamic Republic
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Russian billionaires see wealth rise to over half a trillion dollars - Forbes

The superyacht Nord, reportedly owned by the sanctioned Russian oligarch Alexei Mordashov, is docked in the far eastern port of Vladivostok, Russia March 31, 2022.
2

Senior Iranian Ayatollah Abbas-Ali Soleimani assassinated - report

Abbas-Ali Soleimani
3

United flight to Israel forced to turn back after Israeli fights with crew

A Boeing 767-322ER aircraft of United Airlines takes off during cold winter weather from Zurich Airport near Ruemlang, Switzerland, December 14, 2022.
4

Jerusalem terror attack: Seven wounded in car ramming, terrorist killed

The scene of a car ramming terrorist attack next to the Mahane Yehuda market in Jerusalem, Israel, on April 24, 2023.
5

Ukraine attempted to assassinate Russia's Putin via drone - report

Russian President Vladimir Putin visits aviation plant in Ulan-Ude, Buryatia republic, Russia March 14, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by