The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East Iran News

Iran seeks to bolster IRGC supranational role in production

The IRGC wants to control Iran’s military industrial complex.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Published: MAY 2, 2023 12:23
Members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) attend an IRGC ground forces military drill in the Aras area, East Azerbaijan province, Iran, October 17, 2022. (photo credit: IRGC/WANA/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) attend an IRGC ground forces military drill in the Aras area, East Azerbaijan province, Iran, October 17, 2022.
(photo credit: IRGC/WANA/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

The head of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Hossein Salami, recently gave a speech in which he discussed the importance of Iran’s investment in local industries. This has long been an Iranian focus because of sanctions. The IRGC plays a role in this through such organizations as Khatam al-Anbiya, a construction and engineering firm.  

Salami in his speech heralded the important of the Khatam al-Anbiya in helping Iran maintain its independent production under sanctions. He says that “this is the brilliance and has not allowed any of the workshops, plans and projects that produce all high concepts of dignity, pride, epic, honor, etc.” He celebrated the construction company as being the heart of the country’s history “working to build a glorious and a strong Iran.”

Although one can read this as just boilerplate propaganda the reality is that Iran’s IRGC does believe in this concept. It wants to control Iran’s military industrial complex. It doesn’t mind Iran being under sanctions, because it can profit off more control. It profits either way, so it’s not as if sanctions help the IRGC, but it exploits the position of Iran to gobble up resources.

One can get a sense of the IRGC’s agenda in his words. “When a refinery is opened, a power plant is put into operation or a dam is opened, the foundations for the growth of this society are formed, but this refinery and power plant are the embodiment of our honor, sacrifice and allegiance with these people and the embodiment of religion's ability to manage the society.” What he means is that the organizing force behind Iran is the IRGC and also the “Islamic” aspect of the “Islamic republic” and thus the IRGC must have a hand in every project, the way a large mafia has a hand in every construction project in a major city.

The IRGC is much more than a paramilitary group

The IRGC periodically gives these kinds of speeches. In this element it shows that it is much more than just a paramilitary group. It is at the forefront of Iran’s missile and drone programs. It organizes much of the naval activity on the coast. It is responsible for the foreign wars around the region. It controls construction and other projects.

Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Commander-in-Chief Major General Hossein Salami speaks during a parliament meeting in Tehran, Iran, January 22, 2023. (credit: Iranian Parliament website/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS) Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Commander-in-Chief Major General Hossein Salami speaks during a parliament meeting in Tehran, Iran, January 22, 2023. (credit: Iranian Parliament website/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS)

This octopus-like aspect of the IRGC is well known. That is why sanctions often target people involved in this octopus. However, the overall power of the IRGC goes beyond the state itself. This is what makes the regime so powerful, because it goes beyond just the normal functionings of a state, into a kind of supranational organization. The state thus cedes authority to the IRGC and it devours other states or parts of states as well, including Iraq, Syria and Lebanon. The overall context of Salami’s recent speech should be seen in this light.  



Tags Iran manufacture Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps IRGC
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Jerusalem terror attack: Seven wounded in car ramming, terrorist killed

The scene of a car ramming terrorist attack next to the Mahane Yehuda market in Jerusalem, Israel, on April 24, 2023.
2

Senior Iranian Ayatollah Abbas-Ali Soleimani assassinated - report

Abbas-Ali Soleimani
3

US confiscates Iran oil cargo on tanker amid Tehran tensions

An oil tanker loads gas in Assaluyeh seaport at the Persian Gulf, 1,400 km (870 miles) south of Tehran, Iran May 27, 2006.
4

Ukraine attempted to assassinate Russia's Putin via drone - report

Russian President Vladimir Putin visits aviation plant in Ulan-Ude, Buryatia republic, Russia March 14, 2023.
5

Jewish awakening in Tel Aviv: Freeing olim from Diaspora Judaism's cage

The Tel Aviv coastline as seen from above on April 26, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by