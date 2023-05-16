The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East Iran News

Iran talks up rail, pipeline projects - analysis

The goal of these projects is to make the country more self-sufficient and also help it orient its economy toward Russia, China and also toward India and other states.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Published: MAY 16, 2023 15:14
Siemens ER24PC 1637 "IranRunner" of the Islamic Republic of Iran Railways with the night train from Shiraz to Tehran outside of Shiraz, Iran (photo credit: KABELLEGER/DAVID GUBLER/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
Siemens ER24PC 1637 "IranRunner" of the Islamic Republic of Iran Railways with the night train from Shiraz to Tehran outside of Shiraz, Iran
(photo credit: KABELLEGER/DAVID GUBLER/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

Iran continues to push forward various infrastructure projects. The goal of these projects is to make the country more self-sufficient and also help it orient its economy toward Russia, China and also toward India and other states.

Iran wants to increase the length and number of railways and pipelines it has. Mostly this is related to a north-south route of economic corridors but also to link Iran up with other countries in the region. This trade route is called the International North–South Transport Corridor (INSTC). 

Iran says a recent study shows that it is one of the leading countries in terms of oil pipeline construction. It claims that along with India and Niger, it is succeeding to put together impressive pipeline projects. The article did not specify where all these pipelines are being built or if the statistics are merely for a recent period in which Iran is temporarily constructing more than others. 

The article, reprinted in several Iranian pro-government media, said “The 2023 annual survey of data in the Global Oil Infrastructure Tracker shows that these regions together are building 4,400 kilometers (km) of crude oil transmission pipelines at an estimated capital expenditure of $14.4 billion. An additional 10,800 km are proposed in these regions at an estimated cost of $59.8 billion. Globally, there are 9,100 km of oil transmission pipelines under construction and an additional 21,900 km of proposed pipelines. These pipelines in development are estimated to cost $131.9 billion in capital expenditure.” 

What are Iran's other railway projects?

Another article in Iran’s Tasnim News focuses on the development of a railway from Rasht in northern Iran. This article notes that the Russians are participating in this project. This is also linked to Iran’s North-South corridor project. 

illustrative image of a gas pipeline. (credit: HANNIBAL HANSCHKE/REUTERS)illustrative image of a gas pipeline. (credit: HANNIBAL HANSCHKE/REUTERS)

A recent article at Mehr News elaborated on this project as well, describing the “Rasht-Caspian Railway Project in Gilan Province will be inaugurated in the next two months, Kheirollah Khademi, Iran Deputy Minister and CEO of the Construction and Development of Transportation Infrastructures Company said during an inspection visit, according to a report by the ministry's news service.”

This article notes that “upon completion of this rail project which is part of the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC), the Persian Gulf will be connected to the Caspian Sea by rail. This 37-kilometer railway line passes through paddy fields and muddy tracks, which made construction operations difficult. The next transport project that is going to be inaugurated afterward is Manjil-Rudbar Freeway.” 

According to the article at Tasnim, “Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mehrdad Bazrpash on Tuesday announced the signing of a contract with Russia for completing the construction of Rasht-Astara Railway on the sidelines of the 14th International Conference on Coasts, Ports and Marine Structures (ICOPMAS).”

This will constitute a railway heading into Azerbaijan. This is supposed to be one of the final links on the International North–South Transport Corridor (INSTC) which is thousands of kilometers long and consists of rail, shipping and other routes. Ostensibly this will connect a corridor via Azerbaijan that also extends south to the Persian Gulf.  



Tags Iran train oil construction
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Home Front Command relaxes restrictions after ceasefire

The Iron Dome.
2

Florida rejects Holocaust ed textbooks in clampdown on ‘woke’ instruction

FLORIDA GOV. Ron DeSantis waves during The Jerusalem Post conference titled Celebrate the Faces of Israel at the Museum of Tolerance Jerusalem last week
3

Ancient tablet found on Mount Ebal predates known Hebrew inscriptions

(L-R) XCT reconstruction of the tablet's surface. Semitransparent visualization of the reconstructed tablet
4

IDF has been ready for Gaza operation since last week, Gallant confirms

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant speaks with an IDF official at the start of Operation Shield and Arrow, May 9, 2023.
5

Africa is splitting into two as new ocean forms, researchers say

A tanker drives near a chasm suspected to have been caused by a heavy downpour along an underground fault-line near the Rift Valley town of Mai-Mahiu.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by