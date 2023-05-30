The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East Iran News

Iran starts trial of female journalist who covered Amini's death

The journalist took a photo of Mahsa Amini's parents huffing each other in a Tehran hospital where their daughter was lying in a coma.

By REUTERS
Published: MAY 30, 2023 18:27
An Iranian woman walks in a street in Tehran, Iran, April 9, 2023. (photo credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA/REUTERS)
An Iranian woman walks in a street in Tehran, Iran, April 9, 2023.
(photo credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA/REUTERS)

A Revolutionary Court in Iran on Tuesday began the trial of a female journalist behind closed doors on charges linked to her coverage of a Kurdish-Iranian woman whose death in custody last year sparked months of unrest, her husband said on Twitter.

Mahsa Amini's death while held by the morality police for allegedly violating Iran's strict dress code unleashed a wave of mass anti-government protests for months, posing one of the boldest challenges to the country's clerical leaders in decades.

A photo taken by Niloofar Hamedi for the pro-reform Sharq daily showing Amini’s parents hugging each other in a Tehran hospital where their daughter was lying in a coma was the first sign to the world that all was not well with 22-year-old Amini.

Tuesday's trial session "ended in less than two hours while her lawyers did not get a chance to defend her and her family members were not allowed to attend the court," Hamedi's husband, Mohammad Hossein Ajorlou, said on Twitter.

Iranian women walk on a street amid the implementation of the new hijab surveillance in Tehran, Iran, April 15, 2023. (credit: Majid Asgaripour/WANA/via Reuters) Iranian women walk on a street amid the implementation of the new hijab surveillance in Tehran, Iran, April 15, 2023. (credit: Majid Asgaripour/WANA/via Reuters)

"She denied all the charges against her and emphasized that she had performed her duty as a journalist based on the law."

Iran accused the journalists of being CIA foreign agents

Hamedi, along with another female journalist, Elaheh Mohammadi, who went on trial on Monday, face several charges including "colluding with hostile powers" for their coverage of Amini's death.

Iran's intelligence ministry in October accused Mohammadi and Hamedi, both imprisoned for over eight months, of being CIA foreign agents.

Iran's clerical rulers have blamed the protests on an array of enemies, including the United States, aimed at destabilizing the Islamic Republic.



Tags Human rights Iran Middle East arrest
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Roger Waters dresses up as SS officer, compares Anne Frank to Abu Akleh

Former rock band "Pink Floyd" musician Roger Waters performs on stage during his tour, at Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington, US, September 18, 2022.
2

Groundbreaking Israeli cancer treatment has 90% success rate
3

Florida man loses arm to an alligator while going to the bathroom

American alligator
4

Israel doubled attacks on Iran to combat secret sea war, Gallant reveals

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant speaks with IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi at the IDF's annual operational forum on March 20, 2023.
5

Taliban claims: 'We will conquer Iran soon' amid water dispute

An IRGC Ground Forces commando.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by