Several years ago Iran’s then Foreign Minister Javad Zarif was riding high, using his Twitter account to mock Israel and the Trump administration and insinuating the US was seeking to go war with Iran for Israel.

Today the former foreign minister has found himself in hot water, slammed for an Instagram post where he discussed “compromise,” one of the first major statements from the former official in a while.

Now Zarif has been slammed by pro-regime media such as Tasnim and Fars News, with one of them claiming he is not a good diplomat, even in defending his own decisions.

Zarif’s long comment on Instagram was noted by some foreign media, including Radio Farda. On Saturday, June 3, Zarif wrote on his Instagram page: "having a dream gives direction to life, but paying attention to abilities makes it possible to move towards ideals." His Instagram post has received 38,000 likes as of January 4.

The post discusses Iran’s long history and the gap between goals and possibilities. This seems to be a way of discussing Iran’s current government without being openly critical. “Throughout history, we have set our goals based on our desires and ignored our abilities.” He says that in the past those who dared to go against “wishful movements” were called “compromisers” and “traitors.”

Members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) attend an IRGC ground forces military drill in the Aras area, East Azerbaijan province, Iran, October 17, 2022. (credit: IRGC/WANA/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

In essence he accuses the government of bashing people like him as “traitors” and not being realistic. He refers to historic Iranian territorial compromises and loses in the treaty of Gulistan in 1813 and Treaty of Turkmenchay in 1828 in which Qajar Iran lost territory to what was then the Russian Empire. Zarif argues that it is important to pursue dreams in the framework of possibilities.

This appears to be a reference now to how stubborn the Iranian regime is in relation to returning to some kind of deal with the US. Recent reports indicate Iran and the US may be having discussions via Oman. The US is also apparently doing outreach to Beijing, a key partner of Iran. Beijing brokered a deal between Iran and Saudi Arabia recently.

The tables turn

Now Zarif is being slammed in pro-regime media. Where once Zarif boasted that he was close to the IRGC, today pro-IRGC media such as Fars News and Tasnim are running articles calling this a “sad note” for Zarif.

Fars News says “it is a pity for a nation that has experienced the conquest of Khorramshahr, to narrate the history wrongly.” This is a reference to the Iran-Iraq war when Iran prevailed over Iraq in a battle in Khorramshahr. Iraq possessed masses of Soviet weapons and poison gas and yet Iran was able to push the Iraqis back.

The articles bashing Zarif are basically accusing him of being a defeatist and appeaser, arguing he has sought to explain or excuse failures of the former Persian Empire in the 19th century. Tasnim News slammed Zarif as well.

Zarif’s star has been fading for a while at home. While he used to be the toast of the town internationally he has lost his luster because he no longer is Iran’s chief explainer and face to the world. Zarif generally had a method of doing things, in the West he tried to appear liberal and make Iran seem like a normal country; whereas in the East he generally toed the authoritarian line.

This janus-face worked well for a while when the West desperately wanted the Iran nuclear deal in 2015. Zarif’s foreign ministry was very good at cultivating some friends in the West and creating a kind of pro-Iran regime lobby.

This fed off antisemitism and anti-Israel views by making it seem like US-Iran tensions could result in “war” and that critics of Iran were motivated by Israel and therefore Israel was pushing the US to war with Iran. But this talking point hasn’t worked for years as Iran has openly begun attacking US troops in Iraq and Syria and harassing ships and sending drones to Russia for use against Ukrainian civilians.

Zarif apparently feels Iran’s government squandered the good will it had in the West and that it hasn’t successfully been able to play the anti-Israel card recently. However, by commenting on sensitive historical issues relating to Iran he appears to have struck a never among some nationalists and the IRGC.