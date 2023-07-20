What Iran doubling down on hijab enforcement means - analysis

Recent reports that Iran’s morality police were being sent back on the streets to hunt down women who don’t wear head coverings or “hijab” have been bolstered by Iranian regime statements that seek to double-down on this initiative.

Last year, Iranian police murdered a Kurdish Iranian woman named Mahsa Jina Amini for not wearing her head covering to the standards the regime demands. This led to months of protests.

Now the Iranian regime feels secure enough to being going after women again. Part of this is because the regime finds it easier to attack women than achieve other results, like deal with economic or environmental problems. Recent media reports in Iranian pro-regime media hammer home how much the regime is focusing on policing women today.

Iran's police chief gives interview praising proper hijab wearing

In an article by Fars News, which is considered close to the IRGC, it was said that the country’s police chief has given an interview in Kerman province where he expressed “appreciation for cooperation” from people in wearing proper hijab and maintaining “chastity.”

A woman with her hand painted with the word ''Freedom'' takes part in a protest following the death of Mahsa Amini, in Athens, Greece, October 1, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/COSTAS BALTAS)

He said “our colleagues authoritatively but intelligently resolved this issue. People followed it, it was a Shariah duty and a legal duty, which is worthy of appreciation and thanks.”

He went on to say “let everyone know that this mission is benevolent and we consider it irreversible.”

It seems the police chief also acknowledged other issues the police face. He claimed that “ranger” units of the police force were also scanning the desert to stop smuggling.

He said it was “illegal [that] nationals have created several dangers in the region; their organization is on the agenda and those who are unauthorized or residing are identified and organized.”

This was not the only article going after women and those who are outraged by the killing of Amini. Another article slammed the father of Amini, claiming he had “lied again.”

Clearly the regime is seeking to double down over the next months to crack down on dissent. This may be in preparation for an end to certain sanctions in October regarding military imports and exports. Iran may believe tensions are rising and it wants to crack down domestically before it faces a crisis elsewhere.