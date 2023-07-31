The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East Iran News

Iran slams Israel for alleged strikes in Syria, possible Saudi normalization - analysis

Israel’s recent actions in the West Bank have harmed Palestinians, and this illustrates that normalization has not reduced the conflict, Iran said.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Published: JULY 31, 2023 17:06
Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian speaks during a joint news conference with Oman's Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Albusaidi (not pictured), in Tehran, Iran July 17, 2023 (photo credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)
Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian speaks during a joint news conference with Oman's Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Albusaidi (not pictured), in Tehran, Iran July 17, 2023
(photo credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)

Iran is closely watching the reports of potential moves for normalization between Israel and Saudi Arabia. In a long series of comments to the media by Nasser Kanani, a spokesman for Iran’s foreign ministry, the regime revealed how closely it is monitoring these developments.

In addition, Iran is focused on Syria, it is threatening Israel regarding Syria, and it is potentially interested in heating up the Lebanese front.

Iran’s Fars News Agency reported that Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian met his Syrian counterpart and slammed Israel’s actions in Syria.

“We strongly condemn the repeated attacks of the Zionist regime on the territory of Syria and the continuation of these attacks,” he said. “This regime is the main source of instability in the region.”

Amir-Abdollahian hinted that these alleged incidents would not go “unanswered” and that the region would not be “indifferent” to the actions of Israel.

Currently, Iran has been working to increase tensions between Hezbollah and Israel.

Tehran is clearly concerned about reports of US support for an Israel-Saudi Arabia deal. Iran recently normalized ties with Saudi Arabia, and it has been working to improve its diplomatic role in Iraq and the Gulf, as well as in Egypt.

“In the framework of this [US normalization] policy, the United States made many efforts and succeeded in normalizing political relations between the Zionist regime and a number of countries in the region,” Iran’s Foreign Ministry said.

Israel’s recent actions in the West Bank have harmed Palestinians, and this illustrates that normalization has not reduced the conflict, it said.

Iran trying to increase conflicts close to Israel

The Iranian regime did not mention that it is responsible for some of the increased violence in the West Bank, particularly in Jenin. Clearly, Iran is trying to increase conflicts closer to Israel, such as in Jenin, to try to sabotage relations between Israel and the Gulf and potential new ties with Saudi Arabia.

Taken together, Iran’s statements on Syria and the region are important. Iran also noted how it is working to increase its role in Iraq and how it wants to discuss with Syria the role of the US in Syria and also the role of Russia and Turkey in Syria.

Iran is also focused on other files, such as a deal with Afghanistan over water and deals with the Gulf states. Iran is using diplomacy to increase its image in the world, including new outreach to South America and also the BRICS countries.

Leveraging these diplomatic successes to try to harm Israel is key to Iran’s strategy today. That is why the regime is openly mentioning Israel’s Syria policy and potential Saudi-Israel normalization.

Any moves by Riyadh to warm ties with Israel will be a setback for Iran, or at least this is what Tehran is saying to the region.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Fox spotted along walls of Temple Mount sparks talk of prophecy

Wild fox in the Judean foothills. May 23, 2023.
2

Israel's reasonableness standard law takes effect amid protests

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sits between Justice Minister Yariv Levin and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant at the Knesset plenum in Jerusalem July 24, 2023
3

Another 10,000 IDF reservists announce they won't serve anymore

10,000 reservists announce that they won't serve anymore in protest of the judicial reform.
4

Wife discovers truth after husband's 70 days of IDF reserve duty
5

Sweden approves Torah burning in Stockholm outside Israeli embassy

Burning books.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by