Iranian journalists released face new legal case for flouting hijab

Iran's judiciary has opened a new case against two jailed female journalists for appearing without a hijab upon their temporary release from prison, the judiciary's Mizan news agency reported on Monday.

Niloofar Hamedi and Elaheh Mohammadi, respectively sentenced to 13 and 12 years in prison for their coverage of the death in custody of Kurdish-Iranian Mahsa Amini in 2022, were released on Sunday temporarily after paying bail. AN IRANIAN fan holds a jersey in memory of Mahsa Amini, inside the stadium before a World Cup soccer match between Iran and Wales, in Qatar, last November. (credit: DYLAN MARTINEZ/REUTERS)

"After footage of the defendants without hijab was released online, a new case has been filed against them," Mizan said, referring to a video widely shared on social media showing the two women celebrating their release with family outdoors.

The death of Amini after she was held by the morality police for allegedly violating Iran's strict dress code triggered months of nationwide anti-government protests, in one of the boldest challenges to the country's clerical leaders in decades.