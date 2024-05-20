Iran's Jewish community expresses 'deep sorrow' over the passing of President Raisi

The Tehran Jewish Association extended its deepest condolences upon the tragic death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, following a helicopter crash that stunned the nation.

"Condolences on the martyrdom of Ayatollah Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, the compassionate and dedicated president of the Iranian nation," announced the public relations of the Tehran Jewish Association. The group expressed "a heart full of sorrow and eyes brimming with tears," recognizing the significant loss of a leader revered for his service and humility.

The tragic incident occurred this past Sunday when President Raisi's helicopter was forced to make a "hard landing" due to severe fog in the East Azerbaijan region. Despite immediate rescue efforts involving over 40 teams, the president succumbed to his injuries, leading to a national outpouring of grief.

The Association's statement highlighted what they see as Raisi's lasting impact, noting, "Undoubtedly, the history of Iran will never forget the memory of the humble president and martyr of the path of service."

The Jewish community, along with all Iranians, mourns "the sudden loss of its president and other dedicated servants who achieved the honor of martyrdom alongside him," praying for the "elevation of the esteemed martyrs of this land." Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi visits the military equipment of IRGC Navy in Bandar Abbas, Iran, February 2, 2024. (credit: IRAN'S PRESIDENCY/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY)/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

The mourning period has brought together Iranians from all walks of life, illustrating the unity among diverse communities within the country during times of national crisis. The Tehran Jewish Association has also invited members and sympathizers to join their communication channel for support and updates during this period of shared national mourning.

Contentious statements on Israel and Holocaust resurface

Amidst the profound grief and significant national reflection following the death of President Raisi, his contentious statements regarding Israel and the Holocaust also resurface, adding complexity to his legacy. Previously, Raisi had faced international criticism for suggesting that the Holocaust required more research, which many viewed as a form of denial. His administration's stance on Israel was marked by hostility, including threats to its existence and aggressive rhetoric that often heightened tensions between Iran and the Jewish state.

These controversial views had significantly impacted the diplomatic landscape, influencing Iran's relationships not only with Israel but also with Western nations. Raisi's rhetoric and policies often evoked strong responses from global Jewish communities and international leaders, which shaped his presidency's international narrative.

Iran's Jewish community, one of the oldest in the world, traces its roots back over 2,700 years to the Babylonian exile. Despite facing various challenges over the centuries, the community has maintained a distinct cultural and religious identity. Today, Iran's Jews, numbering around 8,500, are primarily concentrated in Tehran, Isfahan, and Shiraz. They enjoy certain protections under the Islamic Republic's constitution, which recognizes them as an official religious minority.

The attitude of Iran's Jewish community towards Zionism and Israel is complex and often cautious due to the political environment in which they live. Officially, the community distances itself from Zionism and the state of Israel to avoid repercussions from the Iranian government, which is staunchly anti-Zionist and hostile towards Israel. Many Iranian Jews publicly emphasize their loyalty to Iran and their distinction from the political issues surrounding Israel.

Privately, opinions within the community may vary, with some expressing personal connections to Israel due to familial ties or religious sentiments. However, public expressions of support for Zionism or Israel are rare and carefully managed to avoid endangering the community. This delicate balance reflects the community's need to navigate their minority status in a politically sensitive environment