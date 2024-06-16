Don't be fooled by Iran's weak response to IAEA condemnations, missiles are on the way - analysis

Iran’s response to the IAEA condemnation on June 5 was surprisingly muted.

Since 2012, the IAEA has only had the guts to condemn the Islamic Republic for its numerous nuclear violations four times, so the retaliation could have been fierce and significant.

Instead, Tehran “merely” disclosed to the IAEA and various diplomats that it was going to increase the number of centrifuges it uses to enrich uranium, including to the 60% level.

In 2020, such a change would have been an earthquake elevation of the potential nuclear threat level.

But the fact is that Iran has now been enriching to the 60% level with very large numbers of advanced centrifuges for four years without crossing the nuclear weapons threshold. IAEA DIRECTOR-GENERAL Rafael Grossi addresses the media during an agency Board of Governors meeting in Vienna, on Monday. (credit: Leonhard Foeger/Reuters)

So, as dangerously close to nuclear weapons as this brings Tehran, it is far short of jumping to the 90% weaponized uranium level, withdrawing from the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, kicking out not just some but all of the IAEA nuclear inspectors from the country.

Even if part of Iran’s weak retaliation is due to it being in a presidential transition period until June 28, when a new president will replace Ebrahim Raisi, who died recently in a helicopter crash – the fact is that the response was weak.

In that sense, the West could be ready to pat itself on the back: it condemned Iran’s nuclear violations for the first time in 18 months, and the Islamic Republic itself seemed to be deterred from doing much about it.

But this misses the real story.

The real story is that the West, and Israel for that matter, are working on borrowed time against Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s nuclear program.

Limitations are beginning to expire

As of October 2025, the limits on Iran’s number of centrifuges from the 2015 nuclear deal start to expire.

As of January 2026, the ultimate weapon of the nuclear deal to hold Khamenei in line, the “snapback” of UN global sanctions, which China and Russia cannot veto, expires.

From now until late 2025 or early 2026, the West's ability to threaten Iran with that snapback and to try to “box” Tehran back into the nuclear deal’s limits could still be meaningful.

Maybe Russia and China would choose to ignore the sanctions, but many other countries which are doing business with China would follow them, and even Moscow and Beijing would have to think about the issue carefully (a decade ago they did observe the sanctions.)

Condemnation by the IAEA is the prime opportunity to refer the issue to the UN Security Council and to give Khamenei an ultimatum that if he does not freeze and walk back his nuclear progress by a certain date, he will face a snapback. A general view of the Bushehr main nuclear reactor, Iran (credit: REUTERS/RAHEB HOMAVANDI)

Also, until late 2025, returning to the nuclear deal could still be meaningful, if highly imperfect, because the nuclear limits would still not have expired and could be used as leverage to extend those limits.

So while the IAEA’s condemnation was not less than a zero pushback on the Islamic Republic, without the UNSC snapback threat sometime in the next year plus, it is grossly insufficient to stop Khamenei.

Of course, even the snapback of global sanctions - though that brought Iran to its knees in 2015 and led it to give away the equivalent of enough material for 10 nuclear bombs – may not work as a threat in 2024-2025.

In that case, Israel and the West need to get more serious about a viable military option to deter Khamenei from crossing the threshold and to get him to backtrack to a point where detecting a nuclear “breakout” would be easier than it is now (Tehran currently is back to having enough enriched material for between several to more than 10 potential nuclear weapons if it chose to weaponize its uranium.)

Here, too, Israel and the West are working on borrowed time.

Since 2022, Iran has been working on a new nuclear facility under a mountain near its existing Natanz nuclear facility.

The idea of this facility would be to be even deeper underground that the Fordow nuclear facility which is 80-90 meters underground.

The purpose of building deeper than Fordow would be to get so far underground that even the much-vaunted and sought-after American “bunker buster” bombs might be unable to destroy the facilities.

Although originally, Iran had hoped to complete these facilities in 2023-2024, the more likely updated completion schedule is sometime in 2025.

This means that the West and Israel’s “viable” military threat might only remain viable until sometime in 2025, when this facility goes operational.

Putting all the puzzle pieces together, by late 2025 to January 2026, the clock might run out both on the global sanctions snapback threat and the viable military threat.

In other words, the West and Israel may lose their few remaining tools to deter Khamenei from obtaining nuclear weapons – and at the rate the Islamic Republic is enriching uranium, this could mean not one bomb but an arsenal.

This would be consistent with the Mossad’s findings in 2018 from seizing Iran’s secret nuclear archives that Khamenei had sought to develop five nuclear weapons.

While the West and Israel are distracted by Gaza, the time may almost be up to address the much greater threat to regional and world peace and security.