Iran hosts Houthi leader as Hamas figure killed in Tehran

Iran is hosting the leader of the Houthis, Mohammad Abdul Salam, who serves as spokesman of Ansarullah, Iranian state media said on July 30.

The report is one of several about Iran hosting a number of terrorist leaders and delegations from groups such as Hamas, Hezbollah, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, and the Houthis. They were all in town for the inauguration ceremony held for Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was killed overnight in Tehran, Hamas said, meaning one of the key terrorists will apparently not be traveling home after the meetings with Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iran’s IRNA reported that the Iranian “Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, has held a brief meeting with a senior official of Yemen’s ruling Houthi Ansarullah movement.” It was not clear why Iran’s media sought to highlight that the meeting with “brief.” However, the fact that the Houthis could not send a more senior official may be the reason. IRAN’S NEW president, Masoud Pezeshkian, speaks during a gathering with supporters at the shrine of the late Iranian leader Khomeini, in Tehran, last Saturday. (credit: WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY/REUTERS)

“Ayatollah Khamenei on Tuesday met with Mohammad Abdul Salam, who serves as spokesman of Ansarullah, and extended his greetings to Ansarullah leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi,” IRNA noted. “In the meeting, the Supreme Leader also hailed the steadfastness of the Yemeni people and their support for the oppressed people of Gaza.”

Attacking ships in the Red Sea

Iran was hosting the Houthis as part of a process of receiving delegations from Iranian-backed groups around the region. Iran is also seeking to coordinate more attacks and pressure on Israel. The Houthis have been key to this campaign.

They have been attacking ships in the Red Sea and also targeting Eilat. Recently, they also targeted Tel Aviv with a kamikaze drone. Israel retaliated with airstrikes on Hodeidah. Therefore, the Houthi presence in Iran is important and illustrates how Iran is continuing to manage a network of proxies in the region and use them against Israel.