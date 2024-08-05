Iran dismisses US, Arab attempts to limit potential attack on Israel - report

Iran has dismissed American and Arab attempts to moderate its reaction to the killing of Hamas’s top political leader in Tehran, The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.

These reports come amid Iran's investigation into the security lapses that allowed the attack on Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh to occur, as earlier reported by The Telegraph.

The US has requested that European and other partner governments urge Iran to refrain from escalating tensions, warning that any significant strike would elicit a response, The Journal noted.

This communication also highlighted that Iran’s new President Masoud Pezeshkian's efforts to engage with the West would be more successful if Iran showed restraint. According to those involved in the discussions, the US has also pressed Israel to de-escalate.

Iranian leaders have vowed to retaliate, with Iran informing Arab diplomats that it is unconcerned if the response leads to war, according to sources familiar with the discussions, as reported by The Journal. A drone is launched during a military exercise in an undisclosed location in Iran, in this handout image obtained on October 4, 2023. (credit: REUTERS)

Jordan’s foreign minister, Ayman Safadi, visited Tehran on Sunday to discuss methods to reduce tensions, several news outlets noted. Jordan took part in intercepting UAVs aimed at Israel during Iran's attack in April and suggested it could take similar actions if necessary. "Anyone who wants to violate our skies, we will face that," Safadi stated last week. "Jordan will not be a battlefield."

US and regional partners attempt to limit Iran response

Safadi's visit to Iran follows continued diplomatic contacts by the US and its partners, including France, Britain, Italy, and Egypt, to prevent further regional escalations.

Iran and Jordan are attempting to improve their relations following tensions related to Amman accusing pro-Iranian militias in Syria of smuggling narcotics into the country, as well as taking part in the interception of Iran's direct attack on Israel in April.

Reuters contributed to this report.