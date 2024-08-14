Iran advancing research on nuclear bomb detonators, nuke expert tells 'Post'

Very large amounts of Iranian academic research have been refocused to advancing issues relevant to nuclear bomb detonation, Institute for Science and International Security President David Albright told the Jerusalem Post on Wednesday.

This is a potential radical paradigm shift in how close a real Iran nuclear weapons threat could become given that until now, defense officials and analysts always said that no matter how far along the Islamic Republic was enriching uranium, there would be time to stop it from getting the bomb given that it had not mastered key “weapons group” activities.

And Albright is not alone in the increased warnings.

Recently, IDF Deputy Chief of Staff Maj. Gen. Amir Baram warned the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee of increased signs of Iranian nuclear weaponization; the US annual intelligence estimate in July also carried similar implied warnings. The IAEA has repeatedly said it is blind and concerned about Iranian weaponization, and Iran International reported on Wednesday that three Iranian sources had confirmed progress on nuclear weaponization-detonation issues.

Multiple top defense officials have also expressed concern to the Post about new Iranian nuclear weaponization progress, hinting that there could be new clandestine efforts against Tehran’s new violations. Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei views a model of a nuclear facility, in Tehran, Iran June 11, 2023 (credit: Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS)

More specifically, Albright told the Post that he will soon publish a report summarizing an analysis of over 150 Iranian “academic” papers on computer modeling for simulations of nuclear weapons and neutron initiators.

“There are some weaponization issues going on under civilian guise. Israeli and US officials are discussing this. If you look at Iranian ‘academic’ studies related to computer modeling, their capabilities are quite significant and relevant to working on codes and simulations you need to do for nuclear weapons,” said Albright.

Because this research has obvious dual-use purposes relating to nuclear weapons and not just civilian uses, he went so far as to say that Iran is probably newly violating Section T of the 2015 nuclear deal regarding weaponization.

How has Iran advanced its technology?

Further, he noted that Tehran has “contracted out for work to its allied universities and research centers other things which can be done that will advance” the nuclear program, including regarding neutron initiators.

According to Albright, neutron initiators carry out compression, which creates a fusion reaction involving two deuteride atoms, which releases a burst of neutrons. This kick-starts a chain reaction at the optimal moment.

In addition, he warned that once the academic research is complete, the actual nuclear weapons-version testing can be performed “clandestinely at a small lab. And they did a lot already in the Amad [underground nuclear weapons] plan and after Amad.”

Moreover, he said that “we know from the Mossad documents that what was farmed out to academia was actually controlled by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps,” referring to Iran’s secret nuclear archives seized by the spy agency in 2018.

Another weaponization group issue that Iran could be working on clandestinely said Albright, is multi-point initiation. “They can do this openly and claim that this is not spherical geometry, but rather that it rectangular geometry,” explaining that the same activities advance nuclear weapons detonation.

He explained that multi-point initiation “initiates an explosive charge which compresses the core” in the detonation process.

Albright added that the secret Iranian archives seized by Mossad showed Iran pictures of how to carry out such activities and that the actual weaponization efforts could be easily hidden in small “civilian” facilities.

Regarding the Iran International report, the three independent sources in Iran said that the Islamic Republic has made significant progress in its nuclear program.

This included restructuring the Organization of Defensive Innovation and Research (SPND), keeping Mohammad Eslami as the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, and resuming tests to produce nuclear bomb detonators, the report noted.

For years, US intelligence agencies have maintained that Iran was not engaged in the key activities necessary to develop a testable nuclear device.

However, the Director of National Intelligence's 2024 report, released in July, indicated a shift in this assessment, noting that Iran has "undertaken activities that better position it to produce a nuclear device if it chooses to do so."

Additionally, the Iranian Parliament recently approved a bill to restructure SPND, granting it financial independence and exempting it from the oversight of the National Audit Office, said the report. This restructuring allows SPND to operate with increased autonomy, continuing its work on nuclear detonators under the supervision of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

On January 20, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched a satellite using a solid-fuel, three-stage carrier, which prompted criticism from Germany, Britain, and France due to concerns over the dual use of long-range ballistic missile technology.

All of this comes against a background where Albright said that Iran could enrich enough uranium for several nuclear weapons all underground at one nuclear site at Fordow in around a month.

Although Iran has been enriching uranium to the 60% level since 2020, it only recently installed massive numbers of IR-6 centrifuges at its underground Fordow facility, which is much harder to destroy by airstrike than other facilities.

Iran International also highlights the ongoing involvement of Saeed Borji, an explosives and metals expert associated with the Defense Ministry, in the development of nuclear detonators. Along with other key figures, Borji continues to play a crucial role in Tehran's nuclear weapons program, which remains under the oversight of General Reza Mozaffarinia, the current head of SPND.

Mozaffarina replaced IRGC Brigadier General Mahdi Farahi, aka Seyyed Mahdi Farahi, in September 2021 as head of the nuclear weapons program after Farahi had replaced Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, the father of Iran’s nuclear bomb who was assassinated in November 2020, attributed by most to Israel.

While Fakhrizadeh’s killing likely set Iran’s nuclear program back some, it has clearly now more than recovered and Albright cautioned that US and world inaction and denial on the issue are reaching dangerous levels now that the Islamic Republic could potentially master both enrichment and weaponization issues in a matter of months, certainly less than the half year or two years which were once given as standard.