Israel atomic chief: Iran keeps deceiving IAEA, West on verge of nuke threshold

Israel Atomic Energy Chief Moshe Edri on Tuesday told the IAEA that Iran continues to manipulate the international inspectors and the West even as it has drawn dangerously closer than ever to crossing the nuclear weapons threshold.

Speaking at the organization's annual meeting, he said, "There is no doubt that Iran established a military nuclear program with the goal of developing a number of nuclear weapons. Iran continues to advance this program by obtaining relevant technology and knowledge, along with a worrying volume of enriched uranium."

Edri said that Tehran, "has been carrying out clandestine nuclear activities at undeclared sites for many years. The IAEA found decisive evidence of the existence of these activities, including the use of undeclared nuclear materials and related-equipment."

Further, he stated that the Islamic Republic is getting away with these continued nuclear violations of its various international commitments "despite repeated decisions of the IAEA Board of Governors," and that it has also failed to "provide credible technical explanations for these activities, and it continues to deceive the IAEA the the international community." Iranian centrifuges are seen on display during a meeting between Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and nuclear scientists and personnel of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), in Tehran, Iran June 11, 2023. (credit: VIA REUTERS)

Attacking Dimona

In addition, he warned that Iran, Hezbollah, and Hamas have also hatched and tried to carry out plans to attack Israel's nuclear facilities (Israel admits that it has such facilities, such as at Dimona, but does not publicly discuss any potential military dimensions.)

Moreover, he cautioned that Tehran is using and distributing dangerous ballistic missiles, including to Yemen's Houthis, who have threatened global maritime travel and trade.

In 2018, the Mossad seized Iran's secret nuclear archive in Tehran, and provided voluminous evidence to the IAEA of Iran's plot to develop five nuclear weapons, including the five exact potential sites for testing such weapons.

Since 2019, the Islamic Republic and the IAEA have been at loggerheads over a refusal to fully answer questions posed by the international nuclear watchdog.