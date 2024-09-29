'Nasrallah ascended to the heavens,' says Khameini in eulogizing tweets

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei took to X/Twitter on Saturday to express his feelings on the assassination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasralla on Friday.

In the hours following the IDF’s confirmation of Nasrallah’s death, alongside several other top Hezbollah leaders, Khamenei tweeted a total of twenty times. In some, the Iranian leader congratulated Nasrallah for becoming a martyr, and announced five national days of mourning in Iran.

"The Islamic world has lost a noble figure, the Resistance Front has lost an eminent standard-bearer, and Lebanon’s Hezbollah has lost an unparalleled leader. However, the blessings from Sayyid Hassan Nasrallah's decades of planning and jihad will never be lost."

Khameini referred to Nasrallah as the "great Mujahid" and the "standard-bearer" of the Islamic Resistance. (L-R) Ayatollah Ali Khameini, slain Hezbollah leader Nasrallah, and slain Quds Force commander Soleimani (credit: Canva, KHAMENEI.IR, REUTERS/MOHAMED AZAKIR)

He also called the late Hezbollah premier "a virtuous scholar of religion & a wise political leader."

According to Khameini, Nasrallah "ascended to the heavens" following his martyrdom.

"The dear Sayyid of the Resistance has received his reward for decades of jihad on the path of God and enduring hardships in a sacred struggle."

Referring to Hezbollah's allegiance with Hamas in Gaza, and the Palestinian cause, Khameini wrote "for tens of years he had planned, strategized, and fought for the oppressed people of Palestine & their occupied cities & villages."

All the Resistance forces in the region stand with and support #Hezbollah. — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) September 28, 2024

Nasrallah, Khameini tweeted, "wasn’t just one person, he was a path and a school of thought, and his path will continue."

He offered his condolences to the Nasrallah's family, as well as the members of Hezbollah, the Lebanese people, and other figures in the Islamic resistance.

Vowing revenge

Khameini also vowed revenge against the "foul-natured Zionist regime."

"By the grace & power of God, Lebanon will make the transgressing, malicious enemy regret its actions," he added,

Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani vowed in a post on X that Nasrallah's "path will be continued and his holy goal will be realized in the liberation of Jerusalem."