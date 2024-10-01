IDF: No Israelis wounded from Iranian attack - there will be consequences

IDF Chief Spokesman Daniel Hagari at 8:30 p.m. following Iran's massive ballistic missile attack on Israel on Tuesday said, "We do not now see other aerial threats from Iran...So we issued instructions to [the Israeli populace] leave safety areas."

"During our defense, we shot down not a few [many] of the threats. There have been some hits in central Israel and in other parts of the country. We have not heard that there are wounded persons," said Hagari.

Further, he said, "Do not give recordings or information about where there are hits," as it provides intel to the enemy.

"We are ready on defense and on attack. We have plans. There will be consequences. We will act at the moment which we decide," he added. IDF Spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari (credit: IDF)

Moreover, Hagari said, "We are already in a multifront war. This was not the first time we were attacked by Iran. This was a larger attack...There are no wounded...also because of our allies."