'Declaration of war': Israeli leaders react to massive Iranian assault

Israeli political leaders reacted to what they called a "declaration of war" by Iran on Tuesday night, as the Islamic Republic fired some 180 ballistic missiles into Israel as part of a massive aerial barrage.

National Unity MK Benny Gantz said, "The state of Israel has capabilities that were developed for years to strike Iran, and the government has [our] full backing to act with force and determination."

Democrats chairman Yair Golan said that the missile attack was a "declaration of war" but said that Israel should not be hasty.

Labor party leader Yair Golan attends a faction meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on July 22, 2024. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Israel should "ensure that an attack against Iran should be coordinated with the Americans and regional forces in order for the response to be decisive, precise, and effective," Golan said.