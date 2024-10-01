'Declaration of war': Israeli leaders react to massive Iranian assault

Israeli political leaders reacted to what they called a "declaration of war" by Iran on Tuesday night, as the Islamic Republic fired some 180 ballistic missiles into Israel as part of a massive aerial barrage.
National Unity MK Benny Gantz said, "The state of Israel has capabilities that were developed for years to strike Iran, and the government has [our] full backing to act with force and determination."
Democrats chairman Yair Golan said that the missile attack was a "declaration of war" but said that Israel should not be hasty.
Israel should "ensure that an attack against Iran should be coordinated with the Americans and regional forces in order for the response to be decisive, precise, and effective," Golan said.