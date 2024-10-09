Iran’s FM Abbas Araghchi taps Vahid Jalalzadeh for new role - analysis

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi tapped Vahid Jalalzadeh as his deputy for Consular, Parliamentary, and Iranian Expatriates affairs, Iranian state media reported on Wednesday.

The appointment, on its surface, does not seem to fit well with Jalalzadeh’s previous record as the head of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee and some of his other roles. However, bringing him into the ministry may be a way to elevate his status, and could have ramifications. Let’s look at what is known about Jalalzadeh. Iran’s IRNA says that he “served as the governor of West Azerbaijan province from 2009 to 2013 in the Government of President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad and the advisor to the head of the office and the director general of international affairs of the president's office.”

Jalalzadeh's past statements

In April, after Israel carried out an airstrike in Damascus, Jalalzadeh weighed in, who was then head of Iran’s parliamentary National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, said that Iran will respond “at the right time and place.” Ten days later Iran launched more than 300 missiles and drones at Israel. After the Iranian attack, Jalalzadeh said Iran should punish the Kingdom of Jordan for helping intercept the Iranian attack.

Jalalzadeh has also praised Iran’s IRGC and its aggressive actions in the region. He has supported attacks by the IRGC on the Kurdistan region, for instance, claiming Iran is targeting Israeli “spy bases.” He has also said that Israeli strikes in Syria are part of a way for Israel to widen the conflict in the region. He believes Israel is now stuck in a quagmire of war.

Iranian Foreign Affairs Minister Abbas Araghchi attends the UNSC meeting on the escalation in fighting in Lebanon between Israel and Hezbollah during the United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York, US, September 25, 2024. (credit: David Dee Delgado/Reuters) He is also a key conduit for Iranian ties with Russia. In October 2023, weeks after the October 7 attack, he led a parliamentary delegation to Moscow to meet with Vyacheslav Volodin, the chairman of the State Duma in Russia. They spent time in Moscow discussing the war in Gaza, which illustrates how much the Palestinian issue matters to Jalalzadeh.