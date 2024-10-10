Senior IRGC Commander says Iran can target any location in Israel

Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) ground operations, General Morteza Mirian, said the Islamic Republic had the ability to target any location in Israel in a video published by MEMRI on Wednesday.

"In operation True Promise II, we demonstrated our determination to strike the enemy," Mirian said, referring to Iran's attack on October 1, in which some 180 ballistic missiles were launched from the Islamic Republic at Israel.

"We do not require permission under any circumstances. Our fingers are on the trigger right now in order to turn the enemy into dust if it makes the smallest mistake," he added.

"The Iron Dome, David's Sling," and "Arrow," he said, enumerating Israel's air defense capabilities, "in addition to other countries that came to help and are ready around the clock, showed that they are incapable of doing anything."

"We targeted any location that we wished," he said, referring to the barrage fired by his country. "We can hit any place that we want," he further stated.

'Retaliation is certain'

Mirian added, "A very important point is that if you strike once, we will retaliate ten times. Another point is that they can no longer strike us without any retaliation. Retaliation is certain. My last point that I will reiterate: We match our response to any level of threat."

"The enemy needs to know that we will always seek revenge," the IRGC commander concluded.

Israel has vowed to respond to the Islamic Republic's October 1 missile attack.