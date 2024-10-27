Did Israel throw away a golden ticket opportunity to target Iran's nuclear program? - analysis

There is no question that Israel’s attack on Iran Saturday morning was operationally successful and will have an impact on Tehran’s ballistic missile capabilities and on whether it will choose to attack Israel a third time in the near future.

But this short-term success masks that Israel may have missed a golden opportunity to set back the Islamic Republic’s nuclear program.

This was no simple decision.

To attack or not to attack

US pressure not to attack Iran’s nuclear program was extraordinary and the “carrots” of lending Israel the THAAD missile defense system as well as keeping certain weapons flowing to Israel were likely accompanied by thinly veiled or explicit threats by the Biden administration about weapons transfers if the situation got out of hand.

There also was no guarantee that an Israeli attack on Iran’s nuclear program would “permanently” stop Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s push for a nuclear weapon, and some believed it might even paradoxically incentivize him into trying harder to cross the threshold to achieve “immunity” from future Israeli attacks.

With all of those qualifications, this was still by far the best opportunity Israel has had to date to set back the nuclear program and may have been the best opportunity it will have ever had.

Despite the potential downsides, the largest downsides and risks were all suddenly and uniquely smaller now than they have been in over a decade, meaning in many ways this was the ideal time to roll the dice.

First, Jerusalem had the most legitimacy for attacking the nuclear program than at any other time.

Despite US and EU pressure not to attack Iran or to keep any attack limited, all of Israel’s allies would have had more sympathy with Israel’s desire to attack Iran’s nuclear program now after Khamenei had ordered two direct massive attacks on Israel in April and again on October 1.

Given that after that limited response, Khamenei decided to attack again earlier this month, Israel had an even stronger case than ever that any limited attack would be insufficient to deter the Islamic Republic from a third attack.

Given that after that limited response, Khamenei decided to attack again earlier this month, Israel had an even stronger case than ever that any limited attack would be insufficient to deter the Islamic Republic from a third attack.

Also, until now the majority theory was that Tehran was a risk averse rational actor who would not directly attack Israel with conventional weapons and certainly would not do so with nuclear ones.

After two massive attacks, including over 300 aerial threats in April and over 180 ballistic missiles on October 1, Netanyahu could argue that Khamenei has turned the corner and is capable of anything.

It is one thing to hold your fire and risk the possibility of Iran crossing the nuclear threshold when you think they would never use the bomb, but want it for their own deterrence. It is quite another, when their aggression has crossed many new lines and no one can really say what lines they might not cross.

Another decades-long objection to hitting Iran’s nuclear program was that this could lead the Islamic Republic to fire ballistic missiles on Israel which could kill many thousands of Israelis and ravage large portions of key parts of the country.

And this was in a time of great uncertainty about how the Arrow missile defense system would perform against ballistic missiles given that until this year, it (unlike Iron Dome) had been almost completely untested.

But according to some US sources, between April and October and given a limited number of ballistic missile launchers, Khamenei may have already taken his best shot – twice.

Given that Israel has now exposed Iran’s ballistic missile weapons as insufficient to cause it massive damage (in April there was close to zero damage, on October 1 there was far more damage but still nothing that slowed IDF operations) or deaths, Jerusalem could have been less worried about what Tehran would hit back with.

The next major risks of hitting Iran’s nuclear program were always related to its proxies Hezbollah and Hamas.

It was said that if the IDF attacked Iran’s nuclear program that Khamenei would order both proxies to rain hellfire down on Israel.

Back when Hezbollah had a 150,000 rocket juggernaut arsenal and Hamas had 15,000 or more, and it was believed that both proxies could overwhelm Israel’s air defenses with a mix of sheer quantity and long range precision rockets, this could have meant thousands of dead Israelis on top of whatever harm Iran itself would do to Israel, and even more destruction of critical national infrastructure.

Hamas has been militarily defeated and essentially is no longer a rocket threat of almost any kind at this moment.

Hezbollah appears to have the capabilities to keep northern Israel under fire for months or longer, and to periodically take shots at the Tel Aviv area, but since Israel started hammering it in mid-September, the Lebanese terror group seems to have lost the capability to do anything suddenly devastating to the Jewish state.

If the risks are lower than ever, what about the payoffs?

A massive strike on Iran’s nuclear program could set it back years.

Sure, Tehran could rebuild and the nuclear science knowledge that Israel and the West problematically have allowed it to gain in recent years cannot be bombed.

But when some experts say that Israel could not destroy Iran’s nuclear program because it is so spread out and portions are too deep underground for Israeli weapons – without US bunker buster bombs – this is a misleading point.

For example, Israel does not need to completely destroy Iran’s underground Fordow nuclear facility, when it has the capability to cause a cave in so that the facility is damaged and inaccessible.

If Iran tries to rebuild and looks like it is getting close to nuclear weapons again in two years, Israel could strike again.

This is a very problematic solution: to rely on striking Iran’s nuclear program multiple times.

But everything in the world that Israel lives in pos- October 7, 2023 is far more problematic and unstable than it was before.

And on the flip side, maybe if Israel continues to show that it is willing to use military force to cut off nuclear threats where necessary, at some point Khamenei might even conclude that that nuclear weapons path is more trouble than it is worth.

Instead, to date, the Islamic Republic has now gotten to go two rounds with Israel in shooting ballistic missiles and gotten to see two rounds of what Israeli strikes look like, which could help it prepare better to defend against future strikes – and all this without losing even a small piece of the nuclear program.

It can only be hoped that the more limited strikes will still be enough to deter Iran from trying to cross the nuclear threshold, but Israel may have missed the opportunity to address the nuclear threat head on, so as not to have to rely on mere “hope”.