Iran evacuates personnel in Syria as rebels further advance - NYT

The Islamic Republic of Iran began evacuating its personnel and military officials from its Quds Forces from Syria into neighboring countries such as Iraq and Lebanon, The New York Times reported late Friday, citing regional officials and three Iranian officials.

The officials said that within their Quds Force, two of their top generals fled to Iraq. This move comes as rebels who oppose Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad have been seizing cities that are a threat to his rule.

The Times report also noted the evacuation of diplomatic staff of the Islamic Republic, their families, and Iranian civilians from the country as well. They began to leave war-torn Syria the morning of the Times report's publication, ordered by their embassy in the capital of Damascus.

Not all evacuees were heading toward Lebanon or Iraq, as evacuations had also been carried out by planes to Tehran, while others were heading to the Syrian port of Latakia, the Times cited officials as saying.

Is Syria a lost cause for Iran?

The report also cited prominent Iranian analyst Mehdi Rahmati, who claimed that Syria's army doesn't want to fight, and that the Islamic Republic doesn't want to fight as "advisory and support" despite their previous backing and military support to Assad. He also said that Syria is unmanageable for the Islamic Republic - even through military operations. Iran has used Syria as a route to supply weapons to Hezbollah in the country's west. Syrian opposition fighters gather at Saadallah al-Jabiri Square, after rebels opposed to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad said they had reached the heart of Aleppo, Syria November 30, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/Mahmoud Hasano)

Rahmati statements came despite Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi trip to the Syrian capital this week to meet with Assad to pledge the Islamic Republic's full support.