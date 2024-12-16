Following severe criticism, Iran defers implementation of hijab bill

Iran is deferring the implementation of the "Law on Protecting the Family through the Promotion of the Culture of Chastity and Hijab," originally set to take effect on December 13, with lawmakers proposing it be amended, the London-based Iran International news outlet reported earlier this week.

The move reportedly comes following severe criticism of the bill, which was approved by the Iranian parliament earlier in December and would require all women and girls age 12 and older to don a hijab while appearing in public and online forums.

The bill also imposes strict surveillance to ensure it is enforced and stipulates severe retribution for those violating it.

Among the punishments it lists are hefty fines, prison sentences, and the death penalty, according to Iran International.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian opposed the bill but could not bar it from passing. A woman dons a hijab in Isfahan, Iran. (credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)

'Two historical forces of change'

“In Iran, we have two historical forces of change: the women of Iran and the young generation, Iranian dissident and founder of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), Mohsen Sazegara, told The Jerusalem Post earlier this week.

"At the intersection of both groups, young girls are the main dynamism of movement in Iran, in high school, in universities, and everywhere. These two groups have lots of potential," he noted.

The day the law was supposed to come into effect, experts appointed by the UN Human Rights Council said the bill "marks an intensification of state control over women’s bodies in Iran and is a further assault on women’s rights and freedoms."

"The new law constitutes a clear violation of fundamental human rights, legal norms, and principles, including women’s rights to equality, freedom of expression, religion and belief, bodily autonomy, liberty, security, and privacy," the statement read.

Alex Winston contributed to this report.