Iran’s self-delusion: Tehran scrambles to fix Syria ties after Assad's fall - analysis

Iran is still grappling with the fallout from the fall of the Assad regime. It invested heavily in Assad’s rule in Damascus and likely expected that it would continue for many years.

However, Assad fell from power on December 8. Now, Iran is trying to scramble to find a way to have positive relations with the new government in Damascus. Iran knows that it used Syria for years as a base for attacks on Israel and also to smuggle weapons to Hezbollah.

Today, Iran has shifted its narrative.

“Syria's future should be determined without foreign interference or imposition,” Iran said. This comes after Iran was one of the major foreign countries interfering in Syria. Iran is shifting its tune to now try to portray Israel as interfering in Syria.

Iranian state media has daily articles on how Israel is sending forces to areas along the border. Iran accuses Israel of “occupying” new areas along the border. IDF soldiers stand atop tanks in the Golan Heights near Israel's border with Syria. (credit: REUTERS)

What are the key points Iran is making about Syria?

Amir Saeid Iravani, Iran’s Ambassador to the UN, made a statement this week trying to show Iran’s new policy on Syria.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran reaffirms its unwavering support for Syria’s unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity,” he said. He claimed Iran’s future should only be decided by Syrians, “free from external interference or imposition.”

He called for an inclusive Syrian government and a new constitution for Syria.

Iran is also calling for Syria to maintain its governing institutions. It has expressed concern that the country could collapse and fragment.

"Lessons from past conflicts underline the importance of institutional continuity for basic services, the rule of law, and trust-building. The international community must support Syria's institutional resilience, respecting its sovereignty and the will of its people."

This is ironic since it was Iran’s involvement in Syria that hollowed the country out and weakened its institutions.

Iran also said that it “condemns Israel’s continued violations of Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. The Israeli-occupying regime has exploited the current situation in Syria to pursue its political agendas and further destroy Syria’s infrastructure.”

Iran did not condemn Turkey for occupying northern Syria. Iran often seeks to be a closer partner to Turkey.

In addition, Iran said that “immediate aid must be prioritized, and unilateral sanctions on Syria must be lifted. The continuation of these inhumane and illegal measures is unjustifiable, as they disproportionately harm the most vulnerable, worsen economic hardships, and violate the fundamental rights of the Syrian people.”

Iran hopes Syria will stay a friend of Tehran, Syria may not feel similarly

Lastly, Iran sees Syria as a “pivotal” country in the region.

Iran knows this because it tried to use Syria as a crossroads for smuggling weapons to Hezbollah and propping up Iran’s “axis of resistance.”

After creating conflict for Syrians, Iran now says that “the Syrian people deserve peace, dignity, and the chance to rebuild their nation free from external interference.”

Iran claims it has “consistently played a pivotal and constructive role in promoting regional peace and security, paying a heavy price both in material and human costs in the fight against terrorism in Syria and the wider region.”

Iran congratulates itself for helping Syria fight ISIS.

“These efforts also played a critical role in bringing an end to Daesh’s [ISIS] control in both Iraq and Syria.”

Now, Iran hopes that Syria will continue to be Tehran's friend. Iran is highlighting the “deep historical and friendly relations.”

It’s not clear if Syria feels the same way.