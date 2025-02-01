Iran’s IRGC unveils a new underground ‘missile city’

The Iranian Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said it unveiled a new underground base housing cruise missiles “designed to target destroyers in strategic southern waters,” Iranian state media said on Saturday.

The report was made on the same day as the Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, Major General Mohammad Bagheri, celebrated “Islamic Revolution Guards Day.”

The unveiling of an underground “missile city,” as Iran terms these types of bases, is not new. Iran has unveiled them in the past and emphasized different capacities for these underground facilities.

The goal is clear: Iran wants to show it can keep a lot of its forces underground in case of an attack by adversaries. This is clearly a message to Israel, the US, and some Gulf states. IRGC commander Hossein Salami tours the new ''missile city'' at an undisclosed location in Iran, January 11, 2025 (credit: IRGC/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS)

IRGC Chief Commander Major General Hossein Salami visited the “missile city” on Iran’s southern shores on Saturday, the Iranian state media said.

“During the visit, Salami inspected the combat readiness of the IRGC Navy’s missile units at the new facility. The upgraded missiles stationed in the subterranean base are also equipped to counter electronic warfare and can be operational in the shortest time possible.”

Iran’s state media said this is the third underground missile base unveiled by the IRGC in less than a month. “On January 18, the IRGC Navy showcased an underground naval missile base in an undisclosed location in the Persian Gulf.

Earlier, on January 10, the IRGC’s Aerospace Force had unveiled another underground missile city.” There is a lot of messaging here. The underground naval base that was revealed in mid-January was not impressive and showed that Iran had a way to keep some of its smaller fast boats underground.

A deterrence?

The Iranian report said that Iran’s ballistic missiles are a deterrence against Israel and the US. This comes as Iran is also seeking to re-open possible talks with the US. Iran is also working on its nuclear weapons program. In 2024, Iran launched two large-scale attacks on Israel using ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones.

Meanwhile, Iran was celebrating a day devoted to the IRGC. "Bagheri also honored the sacrifices made by the IRGC, in particular those of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, who fought for the liberation of Palestine and upheld the principles of Islam," the report said. Bagheri is the head of Iran's armed forces.

“The IRGC Public Relations office also issued a statement, underlining that the force serves as a hub of dedicated and faithful individuals, who are remembered in Iran’s history as true servants of the nation and protectors of the ideals of the Islamic Revolution.”

The reports about the missile city came as Iran also unveiled a locally made large gas turbine. “At the global scale, these types of turbines are built by US-based multinational company General Electric and Germany’s Siemens company,” Iranian state media noted, to showcase the country’s local capabilities.