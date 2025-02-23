What is Iran's justification of selling its kamikaze drones? - analysis

Iran has justified its export and sale of its Shahed 136 line of kamikaze drones, Iran’s mission to the UN said in a statement.

The reports were covered in Iranian state media that the Islamic Republic has exported its Shahed 136 to Russia to be used against Ukraine. Iran said it is justifying its sale of these deadly drones in response to “a recent display of the Shahed drone at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Washington, DC, an event known for amplifying anti-Iran sentiment. The exhibit was organized by United Against Nuclear Iran (UANI).”

At CPAC, Mark Wallace, the CEO of UANI, unveiled the large black Shahed 136 drone. He said this type of drone had been used to target US forces in the Middle East more than 170 times. He said it had been used to kill three Americans in Jordan and that these types of drones have been used against the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and against ships. He said citizens of 80 countries have been killed and wounded by this weapons system. “This is the face of Iranian terror.”

Rather than downplaying this, the Iranian regime has come out swinging and taken ownership of its criminal drone empire. The Iranian mission at the UN said that “The Shahed drone is among the world’s most advanced unmanned aerial vehicles, possessing exceptional reconnaissance, surveillance, and operational capabilities while maintaining an extremely cost-effective price. There is no legal prohibition on its sale. Any country that commits to refraining from using it in acts of aggression against another state is eligible to apply for its purchase.”

Iran has complained that CPAC is involved in anti-Iran commentary. “The recent display of the Iranian drone at CPAC 2025 further illustrates the extent of anti-Iran sentiment within certain circles of US politics,” Iran’s Tehran Times claimed. Shahed 129 UAV at the Eqtedar 40 defense exhibition in Tehran (credit: FARS MEDIA CORPORATION/CC BY 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0)/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

The same Iranian state media then claimed that “Iran’s Shahed Aviation Industries has developed a comprehensive range of drones renowned for their exceptional reconnaissance, surveillance, and operational capabilities.

"These drones maintain a cost-effective price point, making them attractive to numerous international customers and showcasing Iran's advanced technological prowess despite decades-long sanctions targeting the country’s industries.”

Iran’s state media then listed all its major drones, which shows the extent of Iran’s investment in these kinds of weapons.

The Islamic Republic's major drones

The Shahed 101 is “one of the earlier models primarily used for reconnaissance missions.”

The Shahed 107, revealed in 2024, is a kamikaze system. "It is approximately 2.5 meters long, has a wingspan of 3 meters, and boasts an estimated range of up to 1,500 kilometers."

The Shahed 121, Iran says, has flown since the 2010s and once flew over the USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier.

The Shahed 129 is “a versatile drone capable of both reconnaissance and combat operations, with long endurance and the ability to carry precision-guided munitions. It has been deployed for border patrol along Iran’s eastern frontier.”

The Shahed 131 is a kamikaze drone that has a range of 900 kilometers and a 15kg warhead.

Iran says the more common Shahed 136 has flown 2,500 kilometers.

The Shahed 238 is a “turbojet-powered loitering munition unveiled in September 2023. It features three variants with different guidance systems, including GPS/GLONASS-based inertial navigation, electro-optical/infrared sensors, and radar-detection systems for Suppression of Enemy Air Defenses (SEAD).”

The Shahed 147 can reach 60,000 feet in altitude and has a wingspan of 26 meters, while the Shahed 149, dubbed “Gaza,” has a "flight duration of 24 hours, a maximum operating radius of 2,500 kilometers, and can carry 13 bombs and 500 kg of electronic equipment.”

The Shahed 171 is a “jet-powered flying wing unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) exemplifies Iran’s innovative engineering,” while the Shahed 191 (Saegheh) is “available in two variants—Saegheh-1 and Saegheh-2.”

Some Iranian drones are attempts to copy Western drones, such as the US Predator. Iran has more recently invested in kamikaze drones, which have been more successful as a system.