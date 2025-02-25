Iran will not yield to US 'pressure and sanctions' on nuclear dispute

Iran will not succumb to pressure and sanctions imposed by Washington, the Islamic Republic's top diplomat said on Tuesday after meeting his Russian counterpart, days after Moscow held initial talks with the US just a month after Donald Trump returned to the White House.

During his one-day trip to Iran, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov discussed regional and bilateral topics with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, state media reported.

The visit comes a day after the United States imposed a fresh round of sanctions targeting Iran's oil industry, the Islamic Republic's main source of income.

Trump earlier this month restored his "maximum pressure" campaign on Iran that includes efforts to drive the country's oil exports to zero, reimposing a tough policy on Iran that was practiced throughout his first term.

"Iran's position regarding nuclear talks is clear and we will not negotiate under pressure and sanctions," Araghchi said during a televised joint press conference with Lavrov. Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi shakes hands with Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov after their joint press conference at the foreign ministry headquarters in Tehran on February 25, 2025. (credit: Atta Kenare/AFP via Getty Images)

"There is no possibility of direct negotiations with the US as long as maximum pressure is being applied in this way."

While Trump had said he would "love to make a deal" with Iran's clerical rulers, Iran's utmost authority Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said this month that talks with the United States were "not smart, wise, or honorable."

However, he stopped short of renewing a ban on direct talks with Washington decreed during the first Trump administration.

Trump's withdrawal from nuclear deal

In 2018, during his previous term in office, Trump pulled the US out of Tehran's 2015 nuclear pact with six world powers and reimposed sanctions that have crippled Iran's economy.

Tehran has since breached the pact's nuclear limitations and efforts to revive the pact under the Biden administration failed.

Lavrov said he was sure that diplomatic measures were still on the table when it came to resolving issues around Iran's nuclear program.

Moscow and Tehran have angered the West by developing stronger defense ties since the start of the Ukraine war in 2022.

"Our cooperation will be in various fields, including energy, trade, tourism and many other areas," Araghchi said.