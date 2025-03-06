Iran seeks to strengthen Mideast alliances against 'unpredictable' Trump administration - analysis

Iran has “accelerated” a diplomatic campaign, Iran’s state media IRNA said on March 6.

This is the latest message from Iran, days after it appeared that Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian had been strong-armed by the Supreme Leader to step back from outreach to the US.

It also comes days after a report said Russia might help mediate with Washington. Clearly, many things are in motion in Tehran.

“The Islamic Republic has accelerated a diplomatic campaign in recent months to strengthen ties with neighbors as part of broader efforts to balance against the potential threats of an aggressive and uncompromising United States and an increasingly malign Israel,” Iran’s state media said.

“The foreign policy of amicable relations with neighbors, which Iran has implemented to varying degrees of urgency and success over the last four decades, has taken on new significance for the country as a belligerent US,” the report added. Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian attends a press conference in Tehran, Iran, September 16, 2024. (credit: Majid Asgaripour/WANA/via Reuters)

It noted that the Trump administration is seeking to put pressure on Iran. It was also noted that Tehran opposed new negotiations with Washington. “The diplomacy also comes as Israel has significantly ratcheted up tensions with Iran and its allies in West Asia.”

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Esmaeil Baqaei, spoke to IRNA today about Iran’s strategy. He characterized Iran’s strategy as dating from the 1980s when Iran was at war with Iraq. He said that Pezeshkian has put more weight on diplomacy in the region.

“Diplomatic exchanges between Tehran and regional capitals have been substantial, and Iranian officials have been speaking more frequently of the prominence of neighbors in Iran’s foreign policy,” the report noted.

“In circumstances where you sense that the international environment has turned less favorable compared to the past — for whatever reason, be it the United States’ policies, unilateralism, the European Union’s approach, etc. — that could be when you could count on the region,” Baqaei said.

Iran's plan to salvage influence in the region

Iran is sketching out a plan. It knows that the Arab states met in Cairo this week to present a plan for Gaza. Iran knows it suffered a setback in terms of influence in Syria and that its Hezbollah proxy is weakened.

The Trump administration has also sanctioned the Houthis in Yemen. Baghdad likely faces some pressure from Washington, as well. As such, Iran is a bit on the backfoot in some Arab states in the region. “Scenarios as to how the US president would proceed vis-à-vis Iran and corresponding contingency plans have been developed, according to the Iranian official,” IRNA noted.

Iran says it is pursuing a policy of “neighbors first.” Who are the neighbors? Turkey and Iran have had a diplomatic spat this week. Iraq is seen by Iran as a kind of “near abroad,” and Iran has many militias it backs in Iraq.

In the Caucasus, Iran seeks to develop a trade corridor. Iran also does outreach to Oman. The concept of “zero problems” with neighbors is one that Turkey pursued in the early 2000s. That policy fell apart during the Syrian civil war. Iran now appears to be trying to use the old Turkish approach. However, like Ankara, it has many problems with its neighbors.

Iran is laser-focused on what the Trump administration is doing. The Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said negotiating with the United States government would be “unwise” and “not honorable.” IRNA notes that on March 2, President Pezeshkian said he “was committed to the position outlined by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei regarding negotiations with Washington even though his own view had initially been different.”

The Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson added that “right now, I think the circumstances are not conducive because they’re either unwilling or unable to lift sanctions due to their inability (Europeans) or because of their twisted perceptions regarding the current state of play; they suppose, unrealistically, that they can push for more without giving any concessions sanctions lifting-wise, and that’s not going to work for us.”