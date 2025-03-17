Iran opposition leader Mehdi Karroubi to be freed from house arrest

Iranian opposition leader Mehdi Karroubi will be released from house arrest on Monday, 14 years after he was detained for protesting against the results of presidential elections, state and semi-official media reported.

Karroubi's political ally, former Prime Minister Mirhossein Mousavi, would also be released from house arrest in the coming months, Karroubi's son Hossein told Jamaran, a semi-official newspaper linked to moderate political factions.

Karroubi, now 87, and Mousavi, 83, ran on a reformist platform in the 2009 vote that returned hardline President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad to power and triggered mass rallies by protesters who said the results were rigged.

Both were detained 14 years ago

Both were detained in 2011 after taking a leading role in the protests, though they were not put on trial or publicly charged.

"Security officers met my father and said his arrest would be lifted today on orders of the head of the judiciary," Hossein Karroubi was quoted as saying by Jamaran, referring to Monday. Former Parliament speaker and Iran's presidential election candidate Mehdi Karroubi looks at his ballot paper before casting his vote, during the Iranian presidential election in northern Tehran June 12, 2009. (credit: REUTERS/Chavosh Homavandi/JameJamOnline)

He said his father had been told that security officers would be present at his home until April 8 to ensure his protection.

Iran's official news agency IRNA also reported on Karroubi's release, but did not refer to Mousavi's case.

Hossein Karroubi told Ensaf news last year that his father would not accept any move to lift his house arrest while Mousavi was still detained.

Iran's current President, Masoud Pezeshkian, promised during his election campaign to release both politicians.