Iran's FM: Tehran has the right to 'possess the full nuclear fuel cycle'

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi has said that Iran has the right to “possess the full nuclear fuel cycle.” This in essence, means Iran believes it should be allowed to keep enriching uranium, even if there is a deal with the US. Iran is a signatory of the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT). “As a founding signatory to the NPT, Iran has every right to possess the full nuclear fuel cycle,” Araqchi wrote on his X social media account on Friday.

The Iranian noted that “there are several NPT members which enrich uranium while wholly rejecting nuclear weapons…This club includes several Asian, European, and South American nations.” He went on to say that “I generally refrain from airing arguments on key negotiation elements through the media.” He then said that any US “maximalist” position would not work in the talks. This likely refers to claims in media that some voices want Iran to completely dismantle its nuclear program. “A credible and durable agreement is within reach,” the Iranian diplomat said. “All it takes is firm political will and a fair attitude.”

Iran is slowing down the talks with the US. The next talks were supposed to happen on Saturday, May 3, as they had the last three Saturdays. However, now the talks are postponed. Iran says it is being responsible in choosing diplomacy. However, it also feels the US is not being as forthcoming. Iran has reached out to the UN Secretary-General António Guterres with its concerns. Iran’s top diplomat has complained about "the contradiction between US statements and practices, coupled with the continued sanctions and threats against the Iranian people, deepens the lack of trust and raises doubts about Washington's seriousness in adhering to the diplomatic path.”

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi meets with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi in Tehran, Iran, April 16, 2025. (credit: IRANIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY)/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

Iran's approach to Washington

This is where Iran is in terms of its thoughts about the potential talks of a deal. Iran initially believed the Trump administration and sought to rush into talks, sensing an opportunity. Iran’s Supreme Leader was more suspicious and demanded indirect talks. The indirect talks began in Oman before subsequent talks took place in Italy and then again in Oman.

Iran is concerned because the US continues to put more sanctions on Iran. It’s not clear how Iran views the new changes in the US as US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is also the National Security Advisor. Iran likely thinks the Trump administration may not be as serious as it was last month. This is because Iran has seen how the US focus on a deal in Russia and Gaza have both fallen apart. Iran knows that Steve Witkoff is involved in all these talks. Iran may now think that the US is not able to go the distance in terms of coming to a deal.

This is why Iran is laying down this more clear red-line about enrichment. Iran wants to show that it has certain demands and that if they are not met it will likely walk away. It also wants a legal pretense for its demands. It wants to make it seem it is merely following past agreements and international law.