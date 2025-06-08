All of this is occurring as the Islamic Republic and the US are the closest they have been to a new nuclear deal in years, but also not far from a possible collapse in the talks, which could lead to an Israeli strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities.In a more detailed analysis of the IAEA report, the think tank said that the agency discloses its assessment “that Iran tested neutron initiators produced at Lavizan-Shian and cites specific dates, but notably, it does not mention a location.”Albright wrote that the IAEA report said instead that “the EDNS [explosively driven neutron sources] produced at Lavizan-Shian were small-scale, designed for testing, and integrated into scaled implosion systems. [They were] tested on at least two occasions (on February 15 and July 3, 2003).”